Joseph Gordon Levitt's wife Tasha McCauley: age, education, net worth, children

Joseph Gordon Levitt is an award-winning actor, writer, and director. He is best known for his leading performances in 50/50 and 500 Days of Summer. Away from his career, he is a family man. He is married to Tasha McCauley, a tech entrepreneur and robotics expert.

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt attends a press conference during the second day of the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tasha McCauley is best known as Joseph Gordon Levitt's wife. She is a driven woman who works in the robotics and tech industry. While she is married to a famous person, she prefers to keep her life private.

Profile summary

Full name Tasha McCauley Gender Female Year of birth 1983 Age 40 years (as of 2023) Place of birth California, United States of America Current residence Wellington, New Zealand Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) Weight 132lb (60 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Married Spouse Joseph Gordon-Levitt Children 2 Mother Tamme McCauley Stepfather Mark John Eglington Alma mater Bard College, Singularity University, and The University of Southern California Marshall School Of Business Profession Entrepreneur and tech expert

Who is Joseph Gordon-Levitt's wife?

Tasha McCauley is Joseph Gordon-Levitt's wife. She is a tech expert and entrepreneur. She came into the limelight because of her celebrity spouse, but she prefers living a private life away from the media.

How old is Tasha McCauley?

Tasha McCauley's age is 40 years as of 2023. She was born in 1983, but the exact day and month remain undisclosed in the public domain.

Where is Tasha McCauley from?

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's wife is from the United States of America, and her nationality is American. She was born in California, United States of America.

Since October 2020, she has been living in Wellington, New Zealand, after her spouse moved his new TV production there in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt speaks onstage during the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

What languages does Tasha McCauley speak?

Tasha McCauley speaks three languages. These are English, Spanish, and Arabic. Her linguistic prowess is one of the things actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt liked when she first met him.

Tasha McCauley's education

The robotics expert started her education at Stephen S. Wise Temple Elementary School in Los Angeles. She then went to Franklin Elementary School in Santa Monica and graduated in 1991.

She proceeded to Open Magnet Charter School in Los Angeles and later joined Lincoln Middle School. She then joined Crossroads High School for her pre-college education.

After graduating high school, she attended Bard College in Annandale, New York, for her Bachelor of Arts degree. She graduated in 2004.

She then joined Singularity University, where she pursued a programme in robotics engineering and became a certified robotics engineer in 2011. She also did her Master's programme at The University of Southern California Marshall School Of Business.

What does Tasha McCauley do?

Tasha McCauley is a robotics expert and entrepreneur. She started her professional robotics career in 2010 when she started working as an assistant professor at the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Track in the NASA Research Park campus of Singularity University.

In 2011, she was appointed the director of Autodesk Innovation Lab at the same university. During this period, she co-founded Fellow Robots, a project based in the NASA Research Park.

She left the role after three years and joined GeoSim Systems as the Director of Business Development. The firm creates virtual models of cities.

She was also appointed a board member of the tech form called Ten to the Ninth Plus Foundation. In October 2014, she was a panellist at the Kairos Global Summit. In 2018, she became a member of the board of directors at OpenAI.

Today, Joseph Gordon-Levitt's wife is sought-after because of her expertise in designing and prototyping software pertaining to robotics. Her robots have been used in the transportation and retail industries. She is a Senior Management Scientist at RAND Corporation as of 2023.

What is Tasha McCauley's net worth in 2023?

There are no official reports about Tasha McCauley's net worth. Even so, it is apparent that she rakes a significant amount of money annually from her robotics career. On the other hand, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, her husband, has a net worth guesstimated at $35 million.

How did Tasha McCauley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt meet?

Joseph Gordon-Levitt first met his wife through mutual friends. The two were set up on a blind date and liked each other. They started dating shortly afterwards. They wedded in December 2014.

Tasha McCauley's baby

Tasha McCauley and her husband are parents of two sons. Their first baby was born in August 2015, and their second in June 2017. The couple has not revealed much about the two boys to the media, including their names.

How tall is Tasha McCauley?

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's wife is 5 ft 8 in or 173 cm tall, and she weighs about 132lb or 60 kg. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Trivia

She once worked as a volunteer firefighter in New York City.

She was the guest speaker at the Web Summit held in Lisbon, Portugal, in November 2016.

She is passionate about giving back to the community and is often involved in charity work.

Tasha McCauley is a tech expert and entrepreneur. She is a certified robotics engineer with plenty of experience in the field.

