A Nigerian man said when he completed his education, one of his uncles promised to help him get a job

Dr Hidima narrated his story on X, noting that his uncle had said he was going to submit his CV to get him a job

It turned out that the man forgot the CV at home but later claimed he had submitted it at the place he worked

A Nigerian man shared how his uncle collected his CV to help him get a job.

Dr Hidima, who shared the story on X, said his uncle had promised to submit his CV at his workplace to help him get a job.

The man said his uncle failed to submit the CV as promised. Photo credit: Getty Images/Luis Alvarez and Nuttawan Jayawan.

Source: Getty Images

However, Dr Hidima said he suspected his uncle would not submit the CV as promised.

He said he went back to his uncle's house later only to find the CV lying where the man had kept it.

Dr Hidima said:

"An "Uncle" who worked with PTDF once took my CV shortly after I returned from NYSC. Before agreeing to help, he asked his wife, who had approached him on my behalf, "Has he achieved anything meaningful? A first class or second-class upper, perhaps?" She assured him I had an upper second-class degree. Satisfied, he collected the CV and placed it beside the "Oga Chair" he was sitting on. It was a Sunday evening, and he planned to leave Kaduna for Abuja the following morning.

"Something in me doubted he would submit the CV or do anything about it. So, on Monday afternoon, I went back to his house. I quietly checked behind the chair where he’d been sitting the previous day, and there it was—my meticulously crafted CV, untouched. I shook my head, picked it up, folded it, and tucked it into my back pocket."

He said when he came back, his uncles's wife said the CV had been submitted, not knowing he was the one who picked it.

See the full story below:

Reactions to Dr Hidima's story

@Mr_Pha_U said:

"He obviously isn’t in a position to get u a job. Most of us perceive our averagedly rich uncles as people who could effortlessly get us lucrative jobs."

@Mr_Zaheed said:

"Have you ever told her the truth? Maybe years later?"

Lady gets sacked from work

In a related story, a Nigerian lady shared the story of how she lost her job.

She said she got a job with a real estate company, which required her to report to work on weekends.

On a particular Saturday, she was not able to go to work and she was sacked.

Source: Legit.ng