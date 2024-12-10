A Nigerian woman is in hot water after she cleared the N4 million that someone mistakenly put in her account

According to the story, the sender of the money happened to be a lady who assists the woman and her family with monthly upkeep fund

The woman, who shared why she cleared the money, has been given a deadline to account for it or face the consequence

A woman has been criticised on social media for removing N4 million, which a lady sent to her account by mistake.

PeF Collections on Facebook explained that the N4 million was paid into the account of one of her followers on Sunday, and by Monday, the woman had cleared the money.

She moved the money out of the account it was sent to. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Juanmonino, Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

According to PeF Collections, the woman removed the money from the account it was sent to, saying she thought it was from a customer.

The poster lamented that the money belonged to a lady who has been helping the accused woman and her family with monthly feeding money for over a year.

The woman has been given till the next Saturday to provide the money or face the consequence. PeF Collections' post read:

"N4m was mistakenly paid into the ac of one of my follower on Sunday by Monday morning she cleared the money out of her ac saying she thought it was from a customer this is someone I trusted and loved so much someone who have found favour on my page by one of my fans in the U.K. ironically the money belong to this same woman who have been supporting her and her family with monthly feeding money for over a year now.

"We have given this fellow till next week Saturday to bring this money out from where it is I will not mention names or post pictures until Saturday comes and we know see N4m to say I’m heartbroken is an understatement on many levels but make we wait till Saturday next week before we know how it will end na this same Facebook we go still settle the matter

"Me....Some people can never be trusted when it comes to money, na poverty fit some people iswear🥺."

Reactions trail the woman's action

Rosemary Eze said:

"Na these same people will be like, " if someone mistakenly send 500k into ur account as a good person what will you do." They won't even allow the poster to finish "I will return it will be raining everywhere". In this world pray temptation Neva come especially money."

Nnoli Okechukwu Kingsley said:

"It's not poverty, na thief dey their eye. People don't actually know it's a crime to spend money that doesn't belong to them. They call it miracle money, but it can put them in jail."

Vin Ab Ag said:

"You know when it comes to social media everyone turns to motivational speaker in as much I don't condone the act over what she did ,but yes that person saying it cannot be me this and that already crucifying let's wait till same such happens to them and see what they will do, my take."

Regina Ugwu said:

"Let us tell ourselves the truth and stop acting churchy here.economy is very hard now, people are going through alot, out of 100 it is only 2 percent can return that money.dont be too disappointed my dear because if this economy continues like this everybody will soon turn to thieves."

Collins Nedum said:

"My own is make person mistakenly send that kind of money to my account, let me have a taste of the feeling first, then i would know what to say.

"But for now, I can't judge these women."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man was rewarded with N10 million for returning millions sent to his account by mistake.

Man spends N490k he was mistakenly credited

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had spent N490k that was mistakenly sent to his OPay account.

Two weeks after the erroneous transfer, the owner contacted the person he sent it to, who told him he had used the money.

The angry owner of the money threatened to deal with the young man, who maintained he would not refund the money.

