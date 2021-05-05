Azja Pryor's bio: what is known about Chris Tucker’s ex-wife?

Azja Pryor is a former casting director. She is famously known as actor Chris Tucker's ex-wife. After splitting from the Rush Hour franchise star, the lady began a new chapter of her life in Los Angeles.

Azja Pryor attends a screening Of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" at Regency Village Theatre on 23 November 2015 in Westwood, California. Photo: @Todd Williamson

Source: Getty Images

The reasons behind Azja Pryor and Chris Tucker's broken marriage are unknown to the public. The former celebrity couple does not talk about it in the press or on social media. Nevertheless, Azja is doing well as a health coach (nutrition and fitness specialist).

Azja Pryor's profile summary

Full name: Azja Pryor

Azja Pryor Date of birth: 18 September 1978

18 September 1978 Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Azja Pryor age: 43 years (as of April 2022)

43 years (as of April 2022) Place of birth: Berkeley, California, USA

Berkeley, California, USA Residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Profession: Health coach, former casting director

Health coach, former casting director Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Mother: Deborah B. Pryor

Deborah B. Pryor Siblings: 2

2 Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Former spouse: Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker Children: 2

2 Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Height: 6 feet

6 feet Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Instagram: @loveazja

@loveazja Facebook: Azja Pryor (Fit Mom Inc)

Who is Azja Pryor?

Azja is an African-American and a native of Berkeley, California, USA.

Pryor wearing a green jumpsuit. Photo: @loveazja

Source: Instagram

Who are Azja Pryor's parents?

Pryor was born to Deborah B. Pryor, and she has a brother and a sister. Unfortunately, her sibling's details are a mystery to the public.

Who is Azja Pryor's father?

Although her father's name is unknown to the public, she once posted his picture on her Instagram account.

Is Azja Pryor related to Richard Pryor?

Richard Franklin Lennox Thomas Pryor Sr died on 10 December 2005. The late American stand-up comedian and actor is considered a legend in the industry. However, Azja has never claimed to be related to him in any way.

How old is Azja Pryor?

Azja Pryor's age is 43 years as of April 2022. She was born on 18 September 1978.

Pryor standing on a rock in a forest. Photo: @loveazja

Source: Instagram

Education

She completed her high school education at Hamilton Sr. High School and moved to the Los Angeles Community College.

Relationship history

Chris Tucker (50 years old as of April 2022) was born in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on 31 August 1971. He was a stand-up comedian before transitioning to acting.

Chris was among the highest-paid actors in the US when he and Pryor parted ways. The couple dated for some time before getting married in 1997. They had a son named Destin Christopher Tucker on 13 September 1998 and divorced in 2003.

Pryor began dating celebrity Christopher Brian Bridges, alias Ludacris, in 2005, and they broke up in 2006. Ludacris is an American actor and talented rapper.

Azja walks beside her husband, Cherif A Ndiaye, as he carries their daughter, Iman Joelle. Photo: @coachcherif

Source: Instagram

Chris Tucker’s ex-wife is now married to Cherif A Ndiaye. His friends and family nicknamed him Adou Ndiaye or Aduman. Azja Pryor's husband is Senegalese. The personal trainer and life coach is active on IG as coachcherif.

Who is Azja Pryor's ex-husband married to now?

After the divorce, Chris Tucker has dated several women, including Vanessa Mendoza, Gelila Asres, and Nia Long. However, the actor has not re-married.

Azja Pryor's children

Azja moved to Los Angeles with her son Destin Christopher Tucker after ending her marriage with Chris. He attended Oaks Christian School and relocated to Atlanta after college graduation. Destin Christopher is 23 years old as of April 2022 and works in the movie industry like his dad.

Azja's son, Destin Tucker, carries his half-sister, Iman Joelle. Photo: @loveazja

Source: Instagram

Azja Pryor's son is on good terms with his step-father and a five-year-old half-sister named Iman Joelle. Cherif and his wife had the girl on 16 April 2017.

Additionally, Destin and his mother have an excellent relationship with Cherif's two children from his previous relationship. Azja and her husband occasionally post their blended family on social media.

What is Azja Pryor's net worth?

Her net worth is about $1 million. Most of her money is from her career as a casting director. She also bags substantial money from being a nutritionist (health coach).

Azja Pryor's social media posts imply that she spends a significant amount of time working out and travelling with her family. They also love several fun outdoor activities like hiking.

