A Nigerian man was recently captured on a public bus in UK eating hot pounded yam and soup with plenty proteins

In the hilarious video, the man focused entirely on the food while an eye witness who sat close to him filmed the moment

Mixed reactions trailed the viral video as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A video of a Nigerian man consuming a heavy meal on a public bus in London has sparked mixed reactions.

The clip, which has since gone viral, showed the man's total concentration on his food despite being watched by people.

UK-based man criticised for eating on bus Photo credit: @mazitundeednut/TikTok, Pius Utomi Ekpei/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Man consumes hot pounded yam

Shared by @mazitundeednut on Instagram, the clip quickly captured the attention of many, prompting lots of comments.

The caption accompanying the video described the man's meal, consisting of pounded yam, soup, and an assortment of proteins.

"Hunger catch my Nigerian brother. My brother sit down lem better hot pounded yam and Illa asepo with 2 soft kpomo, 1 beef, 3 peppered snails and 1 roundabout on a bus in London town," the caption read.

Reactions as man enjoys pounded yam in bus

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Pauladlive said:

"Let’s not judge too soon he could have had a night shift or working back to back! Where he has to be on the go and no time to eat!"

Ediffied1 wrote:

"Fufu geng is proud of you bro."

Mizsthicknesz said:

"This is exactly what I need right now see better food."

Wismar100 said:

"Omo e no easy smh, God bless that man London no be joke."

Sazaberg said:

"We do too much abeg."

Godson_allsom said:

"This is me publicly enjoying my money alone cuz it’s too small for girls of this generation."

Officialldelta commented:

"Our vidddeeooo!!! I recorded my friend guys!"

_oyiza said:

"Make e no chop because of wetin strangers go talk?"

Nessa_edwins said:

"Na who dey alive dey hustle. Pele my dear."

Stephi.grams added:

"Oh my goodness, Bless him, he is probably going from job to job with no time to rest and eat properly so he has to eat on the bus. This brought tears to my eyes. This is how real the hustle is abroad but people at home go just dry send bills anyhow not knowing what their loved ones are passing through to make the money or I might be wrong and the dude just dey eat em food jeje."

Sugardestiny_official added:

"Na me cook that food his eating. Enjoy yourself bruh. Swallow to the world."

Watch the video below:

Unbothered man eats during prayer session

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man made headlines on social media after consuming food peacefully during a prayer session.

In the funny video, the man sat beside a pastor and devoured his food while the pastor prayed and spoke in tongues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng