Landon Asher Barker’s biography: who is Travis Barker's son?

Landon Asher Barker is a young rapper, singer, actor, reality TV star and social media influencer from the United States of America. He is famous as the son of Travis Barker, a prominent musician and drummer of the rock band Blink-182 and Shanna Moakler, a former model, beauty pageant, and actress. He is also widely known for appearing in the Meet The Barkers reality TV series.

Landon Asher Barker is a popular social media influencer from the United States. He commands a significant fan following across various social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. In addition, he is an up-and-coming singer and has released a number of songs, such as Trust and Holiday.

Profile summary

Real name Landon Asher barker Gender Male Date of birth 9 October 2003 Age 18 years old (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Father Travis Barker Mother Shanna Moakler Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio Education Fontana High School Profession Rapper, singer, social media influencer, actor, reality TV star Net worth $100,000 - $1 million Instagram @landonasherbarker TikTok @landonbarkerr

Landon Asher Barker’s biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Santa Monica, California, United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Who are Landon Asher Barker's parents?

His parents are Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler. His father is a musician and drummer for the rock band Blink-182, while his mother is a former model, beauty pageant, actress, and reality television star. His parents divorced in 2008, and his father remarried.

He was raised alongside his younger sister, Alabama Luella Barker, and an older half-sister, Atiana De La Hoya. Regarding his education, he attended Fontana High School.

How old is Landon Asher Barker?

The young American rapper is 18 years old as of 2022. He was born on 9 October 2003. His zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Landon Asher Barker do?

He is a rapper, actor, reality TV star and social media influencer. He made his acting debut on the MTV reality series Meet the Barkers alongside his family when he was 2 years old. The series aired for two seasons from 2005 to 2006. He also featured in Downfalls High in 2021 as a drummer.

He is active and famous on Instagram, with over 1.9 million followers as of 2022. He majorly uses the account to share her fashion and lifestyle pictures.

He created his self-titled YouTube channel on 9 May 2016, where he uploads his music. Currently, the channel has over 131 thousand subscribers.

He is also known for sharing lip syncs, dance, comedy, and short music videos on TikTok, where he boasts over 3.6 million followers and 65.8 million likes. His Twitter account has over 5.3 thousand followers.

Landon is also an up-and-coming rapper. His stage name is OTG Landon. So far, he has released a few songs on his YouTube channel, including Holiday, Die in California, Let You, Trust and Don't Need Her.

What is Landon Asher Barker's net worth?

The American rapper’s net worth is alleged to be between $100,000 and $1 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. His primary source of income is his music career and paid partnerships.

Who is Landon Asher Barker's girlfriend?

Travis Barker's son is currently dating Charli D'Amelio, a popular TikTok star, social media influencer and dancer. The two began dating in 2022. His girlfriend has featured in his recent TikTok videos. He was previously in a relationship with Devenity Perkins, an American television actress and social media personality.

What is Landon Asher Barker's height?

The reality television personality is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds (52 kilograms).

Fast facts about Landon Asher Barker

Who is Landon Asher Barker? He is a young American rapper, actor, reality TV star and social media influencer. Where is Landon Asher Barker from? He was born in Santa Monica, California, United States of America. What is Landon Barker's age? He is 18 years old as of 2022. He was born on 9 October 2003. Who is Landon Asher Barker’s girlfriend? He is currently in a romantic relationship with Charli D'Amelio, a prominent TikTok star, social media influencer and dancer. What is Landon Asher Barker’s net worth? The reality star’s alleged net worth ranges between $100,000 and $1 million. What is Landon Asher Barker’s height? He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. Are Travis Barker and Landon Barker related? Travis barker is the biological father of Landon Barker. Does Landon Barker have fake tattoos? Yes, he has only two real tattoos. He often flaunts his tattoos on social media. Who is Landon Asher Barker's mom? She is called Shanna Moakler, a former model, beauty pageant, actress, and reality TV personality. Does Landon Asher Barker have siblings? Yes, he has a younger sister named Alabama Luella Barker and an older half-sister named Atiana De La Hoya.

