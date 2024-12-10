A Nigerian man has expressed his excitement on social media while showing off his amazing building project

A Nigerian man has inspired netizens on TikTok with his recent achievement of constructing his dream home.

The young man took to the platform to showcase the impressive progress of his building project with so much excitement.

Man congratulates himself over building project

In a video, the proud homeowner, @ofoneme, documented the house's transformation, congratulating himself on a job well done.

The clip first captured the building's foundation and skeletal structure, before showing the progress made thus far.

"I later run that house matter this year. Congratulations to me," he captioned the video.

Reactions as man flaunts house

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok did not hesitate to shower him with accolades.

@igwe102 said:

"Na only me no later run anything this year."

@Oluwatobiloba said:

"Congratulations. As I open TikTok today I’m just seeing house house houses and death I pray once is my time to enjoy make death no come my way."

@sussanna said:

"God please I use this as a point of contact to my man and my brother's I want them to boast of their own house too please God."

@Nazzybeauty01 said:

"Congratulations my love. I tap from ur grace my dear."

@Chibuzor Divine said:

"I Claim it by faith for my family in Jesus name Amen."

@kennaya said:

"I will own my project next year. I am speaking it into existence."

@Prince Henry said:

"Congratulations to you bro. I typed blessings."

@Migos added:

"Congratulations we go again next year. I'm manifesting it. Inshallah."

