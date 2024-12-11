A newly-wedded Nigerian lady has celebrated her marriage on social media with a piece of advice for single ladies

She proudly displayed her wedding ring and shaded her three ex-lovers who had engaged her with no marriage

The new wife mentioned her ex-boyfriends' names, saying ladies should flee from any man bearing any of the names

A recently-married Nigerian lady has announced her marital feat online in style.

The new wife, @glamnlashes on TikTok, held up three rings in her left hand, believed to be from her three exes.

She was engaged three times in the past with none leading to marriage. Photo Credit: @glamnlashes

She flaunted her supposed wedding ring, which was worn on the fourth finger of her right hand.

@glamnlashes cursed her three exes for engaging her at different times without marriage. In her words:

"Finally married after being engaged and lied to three times. God punish you Ola, Emmanuel and Segun."

She warned ladies to avoid any man named Ola, Emmanuel or Segun.

"Run from any man named Ola, Emmanuel or Segun," she wrote.

Netizens react to new wife's post

Onyinye Chukwu said:

"😂😂😅😅 Mine 3 people with the same name Samuel hahhahaha God should bless them . they're lessons. it's fine 🥰 I'm not praying for the 4th Samuel oo God abeg."

Nia_windel💎🩶 said:

"The worst part be say .. marriage nor Dey still last forever again dis days 😭… I pray you stay forever."

Olayinka said:

"Komot my name from there I'm innocent."

Iam_JessDavid said:

"Congratulations 🎊…you were blessed to escape lord of the rings."

Ruth bae 🤟💕💕🤟🥹🥹💐💐 said:

"That’s why I promised myself I won’t wear engagement ring more than three months 🥲 if you aren’t ready to marry b4 that three months pls don’t engage me 🤦‍♀️💔 you can’t turn me to lord of the ring."

Jessica Aboh725 said:

"Is because it's aboki ring they used to give you anyone who give you diamond ring will never leave you."

