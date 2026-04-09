A 9-year-old girl in Labakuri village, Demsa LGA, Adamawa state, was assaulted in an incident that has caused outrage among residents

The suspected perpetrator, a 60-year-old man allegedly known in the community, is currently at large, according to an eyewitness

The girl’s family, who spoke to Legit.ng reported the case to the police and called for urgent investigation and justice

A 9-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted in Labakuri village, Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State, in a case that has drawn concern among residents.

9-year-old girl attacked in Labakuri village; father and villagers demand justice. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 5, at about 7 p.m., as the child was returning home with her brother after attending a wedding in a nearby village.

According to reports, a 60-year-old man, known in the community, approached the children and asked the boy to run an errand, leaving the girl behind. While the boy was away, the man allegedly dragged the girl into a nearby bush and assaulted her.

Speaking to Legit.ng, the girl’s brother, who preferred anonymity, recounted:

"We went to witness a wedding at a nearby village, and on our way back home, it was almost dark, so we were rushing before it got any darker. We had already approached our village when we saw the man and greeted him, as we knew him in the village as an elder. After the greeting, he asked me to go to a house behind us and call someone for him, which he described to me, and I left."

"When I came back, I didn't see him or my sister. I was scared and thought she had been kidnapped. I ran home to report to my parents, and to my surprise, they told me my sister had been rushed to the hospital. The man r@ped her when I left."

"Everybody knows him" - Eyewitness alleges

An eyewitness, who described how the incident came to light, said the girl’s cries for help drew people to the area. When they arrived, they reportedly found the suspect undressed, while the girl lay helpless on the ground.

"We were passing by as a group of friends when we heard a loud shout from a nearby bush. It was the voice of a small girl crying for help. We rushed to the scene, turning on our phone lights to see who was shouting, and to my surprise, I saw a man standing undressed and a small girl lying helplessly on the ground. When he saw us and we called his name, he ran away into the bush."

Residents, however, alleged that the suspect, identified as a member of the community, had been linked to similar incidents in the past, though no action had been taken.

"The man's name is Iskaku Kahpolo, who lives in Labakuri village. Everybody knows him in the village; he has been doing such, sexually assaulting adults and children, and the village people assumed he is being caught by witchcraft, which is making him behave in such a manner."

"We carried the girl to her parents, and they rushed her to the village clinic, where she received medical attention. Due to how he forced himself on her, the nurses had to stitch because of the wound," the eyewitness said.

Outrage in Adamawa after 9-year-old girl assaulted, suspect flees.

Source: Original

The suspect is also alleged to be on the run, with tension rising in the community.

"No one knows the whereabouts of Ishaku. He has run away from the village because the villagers are now willing to take action against him. What he did to the little girl is out of control."

Victim's father reacts

The girl’s father confirmed that the case has been reported to the police and called for justice:

"Iskahu had been doing this to women in the village, and no action was taken by the community leader, even when complaints were taken to him. I have reported this case to the community police station for proper investigation of finding him, because I will not forgive him for doing such to my daughter."

"My daughter is just 9 years old , she's in a traumatic situation that she hardly speak to anyone and eating is a big problem. I can imagine the kind of pain she's passing through emotionally and it hurts me as a father."

"I want the police to take urgent action to find him, and he should face the law and the consequences of his barbaric action."

Adamawa man arrested after teen girl attack

A 15-year-old girl, Hasia Abdullah, in Adamawa state lost sight in her right eye after being allegedly attacked by 27-year-old Adamu Isa over an unpaid food debt. Authorities confirmed the suspect will face legal action.

Hasia recounted to Legit.ng that the attack occurred when she confronted Adamu over a plate of rice he had taken without paying. He reportedly struck her with a stick, causing severe eye injury and hospitalization.

Source: Legit.ng