Breaking: PDP Governor Meets APC Federal Lawmakers Over Defection Talks, Details Emerge
- Governor Bala Mohammed has met Bauchi State APC House members to discuss a potential party switch
- Talks aim to secure a transition from PDP to the ruling APC
- The meeting reflects ongoing political dynamics within Nigeria's party landscape
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Governor Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has met with Bauchi State APC House of Representatives Members in Abuja.
The meeting is part of efforts to finalise talks to dump the PDP and join the ruling party (APC).
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.