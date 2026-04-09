Governor Bala Mohammed has met Bauchi State APC House members to discuss a potential party switch

Talks aim to secure a transition from PDP to the ruling APC

The meeting reflects ongoing political dynamics within Nigeria's party landscape

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Governor Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has met with Bauchi State APC House of Representatives Members in Abuja.

The meeting is part of efforts to finalise talks to dump the PDP and join the ruling party (APC).

Source: Legit.ng