Who is Teni's husband: a deep dive into the singer's love life

Teniola Apata, better known by her stage name Teni The Entertainer, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entertainer. She has several albums, including Billionaire (2019), The Quarantine Playlist (2020), and Moslado Refix. Even though Ten is a well-known celebrity, many people are curious about her dating life and whether or not he is married. So, who is Teni's husband?

Teni is a talented singer born on 23 December 1992, in Lagos, Nigeria, to Simeon Olaosebikan Apata and Margaret Apata. She grew up with her older sister Niniola. Teni's dating life has been a hot topic since she rose to fame in the music industry, with many fans curious about her marital status.

Who is Teni's husband?

The singer has never been married and does not have a husband. Is Teni engaged? She is also not currently engaged to anyone.

The singer recently shared a video and photos of herself wearing a beautiful white wedding gown on her Instagram and Twitter pages, leading her fans to speculate she was getting married. However, she didn't say anything about being married or dating.

Teni and Wizkid's relationship

The friendship between Ten and Wizkid is quite inspiring. She explained how Wizkid inspired her to record her hit song Uyo Meyo. She expresses her gratitude for what he has done for her. The singer also maintains cordial relationships with other industry top stars such as Burna Boy and Davido.

Teni's debut single is Amen which she released under Shizzi Magic Fingers Record Label. She experienced her breakthrough in the after she released Askamaya, Case and Uyo Meyo. Since then, she has released several singles and albums and has been nominated for and won several awards.

FAQs

Who is Teniola Apata? She is a Nigerian singer-songwriter. Her professional music career began in 2016, but she rose to prominence in 2018 with her singles Askamaya, Case, and Uyo Meyo. How old is Teni? As of 2022, the Nigerian singer is 29 years old. She was born on 23 December 1993 in Lagos State, Nigeria. Where did Teni school? The Nigerian singer attended Apata Memorial High School in Lagos, which her late father owned. She moved to the United States of America after finishing secondary school to pursue a degree in Business Administration at the American Intercontinental University. How many studio albums and EPs has Teni released? Since her debut in the industry, she has released three albums and one EP. They are Billionaire (2019), The Quarantine Playlist (2020), WONDALAND (2021) and Moslado Refix. Is Teni married? The singer is not married. She only posted photos and a video wearing a wedding gown but has not given any clarifications about it. Who is Teni's boyfriend? Details bout her current boyfriend are not known. Teni prefers to keep her personal life private, so it is hard to trace her relationship history and who she has dated. What is Teni's net worth? Teni has an alleged net worth of $2.1 million. She has made most of her wealth from her songs, shows, and endorsement deals. What awards has Teni won? Some of the awards she has won include Rookie of the year at the Headies (2018), Most Promising Act to Watch at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards (2018) and Artiste of the Year award at the Top Naija Music Award (2019).

Teni is one of the fast-rising Nigerian singers breaking ground beyond Africa. As she continues to rise in Nigeria's music industry, more people are becoming interested in her personal life, with many asking questions such as who is Teni's husband?

