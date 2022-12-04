Collins Tuohy's biography: what is known about Michael Oher's sister?

Collins Tuohy is an actress, public speaker, blogger and entrepreneur from the United States of America. She is the co-owner and director of The Whimsy Cookey Company. She is also famous as the sister of Michael Oher, a former American football player renowned for having played in the National Football League for eight seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Collins Tuohy is a philanthropist. She is fond of helping the needy and is on the board of the Making it Happen Foundation. The foundation supports children by showing them love and giving them hope and opportunities. She is also known for appearing in TV shows such as Family Addition With Leigh Anne Tuohy.

Full name Collins Tuohy Smith Gender Female Date of birth 29 December 1986 Age 36 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America Current residence Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Leigh Anne Tuohy Father Sean Tuohy siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Cannon Smith School Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis College University of Mississippi Profession Actress, public speaker, blogger, entrepreneur Instagram @collinstuohysmith

Collins Tuohy’s biography

She was born in Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. Her parents are Sean Tuohy (father) and Leigh Anne Tuohy (mother). Her father is a renowned sports commentator, and her mother is an author and businessperson. Her father, Sean, is also an author. Her parents have co-authored the book In a Heartbeat: Sharing the Power of Cheerful Giving.

Collins Tuohy Smith has two siblings, Sean Tuohy Jr, a basketball player and her adopted brother Michael Oher, a former NFL football player. Her parents adopted Michael Oher when she was 18 years old.

Education

Leigh Anne Tuohy’s daughter went to Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis and took piano lessons. After graduating, she enrolled at the University of Mississippi, where she studied for her bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Was Collins Tuohy a cheerleader?

She was an Ole Miss Varsity Cheerleader. Moreover, she was once the students' Alumni Council president, President of the Students Spirit Committee and an officer for the Kappa Delta Sorority.

How old is Collins Tuohy?

She is 35 years old as of 2022. The rising actress was born on 29 December 1986. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Collins Tuohy Smith do for a living?

She is an actress, entrepreneur, blogger and philanthropist. She is the co-owner and director of marketing and sales at Whimsey Cookie company. She owns the company with Laurie Suriff. It is a bakery and cake shop specialising in baking sugary cookies, sold in their store located in their home Memphis and other places around the country.

She is also a fashion, lifestyle and travel blogger. The name of her blog is Collins Closets, and she launched it in 2016. She blogs about skincare, fashion, travel and home decorating.

She is also a businesswoman. Michael Oher’s sister owns an online shop retailing beauty products, clothes, hats and boots. Moreover, she promotes products on her Instagram account. For instance, she has worked with Samsclub and Farmersdog.

Was Collins Tuohy in The Blind Side?

Yes. According to IMDb, She plays the role of Lily Collins in the film. She is also known for The Highwaymen (2019), Night of The Loup Garou (2010) and Family Addition With Leigh Anne Tuohy (2013).

She is also a philanthropist. She is a member of the board of the Making it Happen Foundation. The foundation helps children with special needs.

Is Collins Tuohy married?

The American actress is married to Cannon Smith, an actor and the brother of the renowned artistic–theatre director Molly Smith. Collins Tuohy and Cannon Smith dated for 11 years before they got married. According to a post she shared on Instagram, they exchanged their marital vows in April 2016.

Collins Tuohy’s wedding was held in her hometown in Memphis. It took place at her parents' house in Hunt and Polo Club.

Does Collins Tuohy have a child?

No, the couple does not have a child. However, she has two pet dogs, Belle and Ella. She frequently posts photos with her pet dogs on Instagram.

FAQs

Who is Colllins Tuohy? She is an American actress, philanthropist, entrepreneur and blogger from the United States of America. What is Collins Tuohy’s age? She is 36 years old as of 2022. Who did Collins Tuohy marry? She is married to Cannon Smith. Where is Collins Tuohy today? Currently, she lives with her husband and her pet dogs, Belle and Ella, in Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. Who are Collins Tuohy’s parents? She is the daughter of Sean Tuohy, a famous Sports commentator and Leigh Anne Tuohy, an author. What is Collins Tuohy’s nationality? She is American.

Collins Tuohy is an American actress, philanthropist, businesswoman and blogger. She is recognised as the sister of Michael Oher, a former American NFL player. She is married to Cannon Smith. She is an entrepreneur and uses her Instagram to promote her products.

