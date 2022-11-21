Riyaz Aly’s biography: age, height, net worth, girlfriend

Riyaz Aly is a TikTok celebrity from India. He has amassed a huge following on the platform thanks to his numerous entertaining content. He has also gained prominence on Instagram and YouTube, where he posts similar content.

Photo: @riyaz.14 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Social media influencer Riyaz Aly is a huge sensation on TikTok. He occasionally collaborates with other famous TikTokers, such as Neha Kakkar and Hannah Stocking, to create content. He has also appeared in multiple music videos and partnered with brands such as Realme.

Profile summary

Full name Riyaz Aly Gender Male Date of birth 14 September 2003 Age 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Jaigaon, India Current residence Mumbai, India Nationality Indian Ethnicity Asian Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Shabnam Afreen Father Afroz Afreen Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Shri Hanuman Mandir Dharamshala School Profession Social media influencer, model Net worth $2 million Instagram @riyaz.14 TikTok @riyaz.14 YouTube Riyaz.14

Riyaz Aly’s biography

The social media influencer was born in Jaigaon, India, to his parents, Shabnam and Afroz Afreen. He was raised alongside his younger sister Riza Afreen. Riyaz Aly’s sister is also an internet influencer popular on TikTok. He is an Indian national of Asian ethnicity.

He completed his high school education at Shri Hanuman Mandir Dharamshala School. The entertainer currently resides in Mumbai, India.

What is Riyaz Aly’s age?

He is 19 years old as of 2022. He marks his birthday on 14 September every year and was born in 2003. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Why is Riyaz Aly so famous?

The content creator commenced his social media career journey in 2015 on Instagram. He shared numerous engaging videos, including modelling and fashion-related content. He later joined TikTok, where he posts lip-sync videos and other entertaining content. As a result, he has a massive social media audience with over 27 million followers on Instagram and 45 million on TikTok.

He created his YouTube channel in December 2018, and it has more than a million subscribers. He shares music videos and other captivating clips on the platform. Besides his social media entertainment career, he has appeared in several music videos such as Superstar, Daily Daily, Gucci, and Chocolate.

What is Riyaz Aly’s net worth?

The entertainer’s net worth is $2 million. His primary source of income is his thriving social media entertainment career. He also earns from brand endorsements and apparel sales on platforms like Amazon.

Does Riyaz Aly have a girlfriend?

He is alleged to be dating Indian dancer and actress Avneet Kaur. The two have not come public about their relationship rumours.

What is Riyaz Aly's height?

He stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. His weight is approximately 141 pounds or 64 kilograms.

Fast facts about Riyaz Aly

Riyaz Aly is one of India's youngest and most popular social media influencers. He boasts a massive following on different platforms, entertaining his audience with lip-syncs, challenges, fashion and modelling pictures.

