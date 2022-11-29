Arnaldo Mangini's biography: get to know Italian Mr. Bean

Arnaldo Mangini is a comedian, actor, and social media personality from Italy. He is famous as Italian Mr. Bean because of his striking resemblance to comedian Rowan Sebastian Atkinson.

Mangini credits his comedy career dates back to his teen years when he suffered from depression. After relocating twice with his family, he lost all his friends. The loneliness drove him to depression. He would then discover the power of laughter and its ability to bring light to dark moments.

Profile summary

Full name Arnaldo Mangini Famous as Italian Mr. Bean Gender Male Date of birth 4 December 1973 Age 49 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Rome, Italy Current residence Milan, Italy Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Children 2 Daughter Fabiola Baglieri Profession Comedian, actor, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1 million - $3.5 million Instagram @arnaldomangini Facebook Arnaldo Mangini TikTok @arnaldomangini YouTube Arnaldo Mangini

Arnaldo Mangini’s biography

Mangini was born in Rome, Italy. Although he was born in Rome, he spent much of his childhood in Zwolle, Netherlands. The comic keeps his family life private, but he has a sister named Teresa Mangini.

When he was 11, Arnaldo Mangini's family moved back to Stiava in Italy. He showed a knack for comedy early in life, so he attended an artistic secondary school. He had his tertiary education at the Accademia di Belle Arti di Carrara in Tuscany, Italy.

How old is Arnaldo Mangini?

Arnaldo Mangini's age is 49 years as of 2022. He was born on 4 December 1973. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Arnaldo Mangini famous?

He rose to fame on social media for his resemblance to Mr. Bean. Is Arnaldo Mangini related to Mr. Bean? No, he is not related to British actor Rowan Atkinson. Their uncanny resemblance is purely a coincidence.

Before he went viral on social media, Mangini was a travelling stand-up comedian and professional clown. His comedy career started in Zelig, Milan, in 1996, with an audition that led him to multiple TV broadcasts. He left television for theatre, where he had The Arnaldo Mangini show. As a travelling comic, he often imitated Mr. Bean.

He became active across social media platforms in 2020 and was an instant viral sensation. He has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube, over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, and over 28 million followers on TikTok at the time of this writing. He published a book, Il Potere Del Sorriso (The Power of the Smile), in April 2022.

What is Arnaldo Mangini's net worth?

The comedian has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $3.5 million. However, this information is unreliable because the source is untrustworthy.

Who is Arnaldo Mangini's daughter?

The actor has one daughter named Fabiola Baglieri. She is an actor, comedian, YouTuber, and TikTok star like her father. They often create content together, particularly for YouTube and TikTok.

Fabiola is also assumed to be Mr. Bean's daughter. She is best known for her dramatic makeup transformations.

Since Arnaldo Mangini's family life remains private, details about Fabiola's mother are a mystery. However, she has a little brother who occasionally joins her in her videos. Baglieri recently moved to Los Angeles, California, to become a model and actress.

Fast facts about Arnaldo Mangini

Arnaldo Mangini is an Italian comedian and social media star. He is known as Italian Mr. Bean because of his resemblance to actor Rowan Atkinson. He is also a professional clown and actor.

