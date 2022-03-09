Lorenzo Zurzolo’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Lorenzo Zurzolo is an Italian actor, best known for his role as Niccolo Rossi Govender in the Netflix TV series Baby. He has also appeared in different TV shows and films such as Weekend, Outing Fidanzati per sbaglio and Don Matteo.
Lorenzo made his acting debut in 2012 when he played the role of Ruolo Minore in Young Europe. He has since appeared in 17 films and TV shows.
Profile summary
- Full name: Lorenzo Zurzolo
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 21 March 2000
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Place of birth: Lazio, Rome, Italy
- Current residence: Rome Italy
- Nationality: Italian
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 11"
- Height in centimetres: 180
- Weight in pounds: 154
- Weight in kilograms: 70
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Blue
- Mother: Cipulli Gabria
- Father: Federico
- Siblings: 1
- Relationship status: Single
- School: Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II
- Profession: Actor
- Net worth: $1.5 million
- Instagram: @lorenzo_zurzolo
Lorenzo Zurzolo's biography
Lorenzo was born and raised in Lazio, Rome, Italy. The actor is the son of a journalist and former director of Radio 1, Federico. His mother, Gabria Cipulli, owns and operates a production agency. He was raised alongside his older sister Ludovica Zurzolo.
How old is Lorenzo Zurzolo?
The actor was born on 21 March 2000, and as of 2022, Lorenzo Zurzolo's age is 22 years. His zodiac sign is Aries. He is an Italian national of white ethnicity.
Career
What is Lorenzo Zurzolo known for? He is popular as a young Italian actor. Mostly, is known for starring in many Netflix shows. Lorenzo did his first audition for a commercial at the age of 7 years.
He appeared in his first TV series, Decameron di Daniele Luttazi, when he was 9 years old, where he played a minor role as Dirigenete Rai. He later joined a theatre school to learn more about his craft as an actor.
His first big break came in 2012 when he appeared in the film Young Europe. He played the lead character Ruolo Minore alongside big stars such as Sophie Blondin and Michele Gammino. One of his most prominent roles came when he was cast to play Niccolo Rossi Govender in the hit series is Baby.
He is also recognized for his roles in Weekend, where he plays Alessandro and Netflix series Baby, where he stars as Niccolo Rossi Govender. He has also appeared in Under the Riccione Sun, where he plays Vincenzo and Morrison as Lodo.
Lorenzo Zurzolo's movies and TV shows
Below is a list of films and television shows, according to his IMDb profile:
Films
- Morrison (2021) as Lodo
- Weekend (2020) as Alessandro
- Under the Riccione Sun (2020) as Vincenzo
- You Can't Kiss the Bride (2019) as Riccardo
- Sconnessi (2018) as Giulio Ranieri
- Outing-Fidanzati per sbaglio as Lorenzo
- Una Famiglia perfetta (2012) as Angelo
- Young Europe (2012) as Ruolo Minore
Television shows
- Baby (2018-2020) as Niccolo Rossi Govender
- Questo e il mio paese (2015) as Nino Ferrari
- Bulletproof Heart (2014) as Michele
- Un passo dal cielo (2011) as Andrea
- Married to a Cop (2007-2010) as Ruolo Minore
- I liceali (2008-2009)
- Don Matteo (2000-2008) as Simone
- Decameron di Daniele Luttazzi (2007-2008) as Dirigente Rai
What is Lorenzo Zurzolo's net worth?
According to Bio Gossipy, he has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. However, this is not an official net worth figure.
Who is Lorenzo Zurzolo dating?
Who is Lorenzo Zurzolo's girlfriend? The actor is currently single. He was previously in a relationship with Carolina Cannizzaro.
How tall is Lorenzo Zurzolo?
Lorenzo Zurzolo's height is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm), and he weighs 154 pounds (70 kg). He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Where is Lorenzo Zurzolo now?
The actor currently resides in Rome, Italy.
Lorenzo Zurzolo is an award-winning actor. Some of his notable awards include Leopoldo Trieste Prize in the Reggio Calabria Film Festival of Italy (2017), Magna Grecia Awards for Best acting revelation (2020) and a special prize named Astro Nascente Italian Cinema in the reputed Golden Graal Award of Italy.
