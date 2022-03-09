Lorenzo Zurzolo’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Lorenzo Zurzolo is an Italian actor, best known for his role as Niccolo Rossi Govender in the Netflix TV series Baby. He has also appeared in different TV shows and films such as Weekend, Outing Fidanzati per sbaglio and Don Matteo.

Lorenzo made his acting debut in 2012 when he played the role of Ruolo Minore in Young Europe. He has since appeared in 17 films and TV shows.

Profile summary

Full name: Lorenzo Zurzolo

Lorenzo Zurzolo Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 21 March 2000

21 March 2000 Age: 22 years old (as of 2022)

22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Lazio, Rome, Italy

Lazio, Rome, Italy Current residence: Rome Italy

Rome Italy Nationality: Italian

Italian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 11"

5' 11" Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Cipulli Gabria

Cipulli Gabria Father: Federico

Federico Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single School: Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II

Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @lorenzo_zurzolo

Lorenzo Zurzolo's biography

Lorenzo was born and raised in Lazio, Rome, Italy. The actor is the son of a journalist and former director of Radio 1, Federico. His mother, Gabria Cipulli, owns and operates a production agency. He was raised alongside his older sister Ludovica Zurzolo.

How old is Lorenzo Zurzolo?

The actor was born on 21 March 2000, and as of 2022, Lorenzo Zurzolo's age is 22 years. His zodiac sign is Aries. He is an Italian national of white ethnicity.

Career

What is Lorenzo Zurzolo known for? He is popular as a young Italian actor. Mostly, is known for starring in many Netflix shows. Lorenzo did his first audition for a commercial at the age of 7 years.

He appeared in his first TV series, Decameron di Daniele Luttazi, when he was 9 years old, where he played a minor role as Dirigenete Rai. He later joined a theatre school to learn more about his craft as an actor.

His first big break came in 2012 when he appeared in the film Young Europe. He played the lead character Ruolo Minore alongside big stars such as Sophie Blondin and Michele Gammino. One of his most prominent roles came when he was cast to play Niccolo Rossi Govender in the hit series is Baby.

He is also recognized for his roles in Weekend, where he plays Alessandro and Netflix series Baby, where he stars as Niccolo Rossi Govender. He has also appeared in Under the Riccione Sun, where he plays Vincenzo and Morrison as Lodo.

Lorenzo Zurzolo's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of films and television shows, according to his IMDb profile:

Films

Morrison (2021) as Lodo

(2021) as Lodo Weekend (2020) as Alessandro

(2020) as Alessandro Under the Riccione Sun (2020) as Vincenzo

(2020) as Vincenzo You Can't Kiss the Bride (2019) as Riccardo

(2019) as Riccardo Sconnessi (2018) as Giulio Ranieri

(2018) as Giulio Ranieri Outing-Fidanzati per sbaglio as Lorenzo

as Lorenzo Una Famiglia perfetta (2012) as Angelo

(2012) as Angelo Young Europe (2012) as Ruolo Minore

Television shows

Baby (2018-2020) as Niccolo Rossi Govender

(2018-2020) as Niccolo Rossi Govender Questo e il mio paese (2015) as Nino Ferrari

(2015) as Nino Ferrari Bulletproof Heart (2014) as Michele

(2014) as Michele Un passo dal cielo (2011) as Andrea

(2011) as Andrea Married to a Cop (2007-2010) as Ruolo Minore

(2007-2010) as Ruolo Minore I liceali (2008-2009)

(2008-2009) Don Matteo (2000-2008) as Simone

(2000-2008) as Simone Decameron di Daniele Luttazzi (2007-2008) as Dirigente Rai

What is Lorenzo Zurzolo's net worth?

According to Bio Gossipy, he has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Who is Lorenzo Zurzolo dating?

Who is Lorenzo Zurzolo's girlfriend? The actor is currently single. He was previously in a relationship with Carolina Cannizzaro.

How tall is Lorenzo Zurzolo?

Lorenzo Zurzolo's height is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm), and he weighs 154 pounds (70 kg). He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Where is Lorenzo Zurzolo now?

The actor currently resides in Rome, Italy.

Lorenzo Zurzolo is an award-winning actor. Some of his notable awards include Leopoldo Trieste Prize in the Reggio Calabria Film Festival of Italy (2017), Magna Grecia Awards for Best acting revelation (2020) and a special prize named Astro Nascente Italian Cinema in the reputed Golden Graal Award of Italy.

