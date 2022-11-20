Gilmher Croes’ biography: age, birthday, brother, girlfriend

Who is Gilmher Croes? He is a model, actor, and social media influencer from Aruba with a massive following on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. He is known for sharing lip-syncs, challenges, and short funny skits on the platforms.

Gilmher Croes is a famous online content creator who boasts a substantial following on multiple platforms, especially on TikTok. He is the founder and CEO of Next Gen Aruba, an influencer marketing and management agency based in Aruba.

Profile summary

Real name Gilmher Croes Gender Male Date of birth 7 July 1993 Age 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Oranjestad, Aruba Current residence Oranjestad, Aruba Nationality Dutch Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Father Gilbert Mother Susanne Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Berna Kekliker High school Colegio Arubano University University of Aruba Profession Content creator, actor, social media influencer Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @gilmhercroes TikTok @gilmhercroes

Gilmher Croes' biography

The social media entertainer was born and raised in Oranjestad, Aruba, where he currently resides. Gilmher’s parents are Gilbert and Susanne. His mother worked as a retail manager at Aruba Bank.

He grew up alongside two siblings, a brother named Jayden and a sister named Roxanne. His brother is a famous YouTuber.

The Aruban TikTok star completed his high school education at Colegio Arubano and later attended the University of Aruba, where he graduated in 2013.

How old is Gilmher Croes?

The social media influencer is 29 years old as of 2022. When is Gilmher Croes' birthday? He was born on 7 July 1993. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Gilmher Croes do for a living?

Gilmher is a social media influencer, model, and actor. He began his career as a model and made comedy skits that he initially shared on Facebook.

However, he gained recognition on TikTok for sharing engaging content such as lip-sync, dance, and short comedy videos. His prominence on the platform has gradually grown, and currently, he has over 35 million followers and almost 859 million likes.

The famous entertainer co-runs the CroesBroes YouTube channel alongside his younger brother Jayden. The channel was created on 29 July 2016 and has over 1 million subscribers. The channel mostly contains challenges and reactions, but it has not been active for a while now.

The American influencer is also on Instagram, with more than 1.3 million followers. He promotes various brands, such as Bang Energy.

He is also the founder and CEO of Next Gen Aruba, an influencer marketing and management agency based in Aruba. The agency aims at bringing together social media influencers who collaborate to create content.

What is Gilmher Croes’ net worth?

According to Popular Bio, the social media influencer’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. He earns substantial money from his social media endeavours, especially brand endorsements.

Who is Gilmher Croes' girlfriend?

The Aruban entertainer is currently in a romantic relationship with Berna Kekliker, a German model, actress, and social media personality. The pair reportedly began dating in 2021. Kekliker is the producer and owner of MİLİNOR, a film & TV production company.

What is Gilmher Croes’ height?

The social media influencer stands at 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres. He weighs approximately 159 pounds or 72 kilograms.

Fast facts about Gilmher Croes

Who is Gilmher Croes? He is a TikTok star, actor, model, and social media influencer. Where is Gilmher Croes from? He was born in Oranjestad, Aruba. What is Gilmher Croes' age? He is 29 years old as of 2022. He was born on 7 July 1993. Who are Gilmher Croes’ parents? His father is Gilbert and his mother is Susanne. Who is Gil Croes' brother? He is named Jayden. They run the Croes Broes YouTube channel together. What is Gilmher Croes' net worth? The social media entertainer has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. What is Gilmher Croes’ height? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. Who is Gilmher Croes dating? He is in a romantic relationship with Berna Kekliker, a German model and actress.

Gilmher Croes is a famous social media influencer. He entertains his fans with diverse and engaging content, including lip-syncs, dance, and comedy videos.

