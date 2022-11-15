Who is Finn Wolfhard’s girlfriend? Get to know Elsie Richter

Who is Finn Wolfhard’s girlfriend? The girlfriend of the Canadian actor and musician is Elsie Richter. She is a young actress and social media personality from the United States of America. Her beau is the famous star of the Stranger Things.

Finn Wolfhard’s girlfriend is a New York-based fast-rising actress. She made her television debut in 2015 when she was featured as April in the sitcom Doll and Em. Her fame in the entertainment industry has enabled her to earn a substantial following on her Instagram page.

Profile summary

Full name Elsie Richter Popular as Elsie Pearls Gender Female Date of birth 12 May 2002 Age 20 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth England, United Kingdom Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 32-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Mischa Richter Mother Dolly Wells Siblings 1 Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Finn Wolfhard University University of Sussex Profession Actress, social media personality Net worth $400,000

Elsie Richter’s bio

The British actress was born in England, United Kingdom, but was raised in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. She is a British national of white ethnicity. Who are Elsie Richter’s parents? Her father is Mischa Richter, and her mother is Dolly Wells. Her mother is a successful writer and English actress. Elsie grew up alongside her brother named Ezra.

Where does Elsie Richter go to college?

The young actress is currently attending the University of Sussex in Falmer, East Sussex, England, United Kingdom. She joined the university in 2020 and is expected to graduate in 2023 with a Foundation degree in English Language and Literature.

What is Elsie Richter’s age?

The young actress is 20 years as of 2022. When was Elsie Richter born? She was born on 12 May 2002. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Elsie Richter known for?

She is a well-known actress and Instagram star. What movies has Elsie Richter been in? The actress is best recognized for her appearance in the Doll & Em HBO series, which ran from 2013 to 2015. She starred in the show alongside her brother, where they played Emily's children.

In addition, Ritcher also explored voice acting in the 2019 animated comedy short film Di Bibl. She was featured alongside other popular actors like Brandon Lamar and Gabe Fazio.

The actress is active on Instagram and frequently shares her lifestyle photos. At the time of writing, she has over 157 thousand followers on the platform.

What is Elsie Richter’s net worth?

According to Celebcrystal, the British actress allegedly has a net worth of approximately $400,000. However, this information source has not been verified; therefore, it is unreliable.

Elsie Richter and Finn Wolfhard

Elsie Richter has been dating the popular Canadian actor Finn Wolfhard. Elsi’s boyfriend is also a musician, screenwriter and director. He is well-known for his outstanding performance in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. Finn and Elsie started hanging out together in March 2021.

In April 2020, the two seemingly had their first public outing at an NBA basketball game between Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. However, the two like keeping their romance low-key.

What is Elsie Richter’s height?

Finn Wolfhard’s girlfriend stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 136 pounds (62 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 32-24-36 (81-61-91 centimetres).

Fast facts

Who is Finn Wolfhard dating? The Canadian actor has been in a relationship with Elsie Richter since March 2021. What is Elsie Richter known for? The British actress is known for appearing in Doll & Em HBO series as a April, and for dating Finn. What is Elsie Richter’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 12 May. Are Finn and Elsie still together? Yes, the duo is together. However, they prefer keeping their romance low-key. What is Elsie Richter’s net worth? Finn Wolfhard’s girlfriend has an alleged net worth of $400,000. Who are Elsie Richter’s parents? Her mother is Dolly Wells, and her father is Mischa Richter. What movies has Elsie Richter been in? The New York-based actress has been featured in Doll & Em HBO series (2015) and Di Bibl short film in 2019. Where does Elsie Richter go to college? She is pursuing a Foundation degree in English Language and Literature at the University of Sussex. Where is Elsie Ritcher from? She hails from England, United Kingdom, but was raised in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America.

Finn Wolfhard’s girlfriend is a young actress who came into the limelight following her appearance in the HBO series Doll & Em (2015). She has garnered huge recognition in the entertainment industry, especially after being in a relationship with the Canadian actor.

