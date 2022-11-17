Who is Chris Distefano’s wife? Get to know Jazzy Distefano

Jazzy Distefano is an American certified fitness instructor and healthy living advocate. She came into the limelight after being romantically involved with Chris Distefano, an American stand-up comedian. Jazzy’s dedication to helping women who want to overcome postpartum depression has made her outstanding in her profession.

Who is Chris Distefano’s wife? She is called Jazzy Distefano; she is a professional fitness trainer who specializes in spin, Zumba and group fitness. Chris and Jazzy have been together for seven years. The pair share three children.

Profile summary

Real name Jasmine Canuelas Gender Female Date of birth 17 April 1984 Age 38 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Edwin Canuelas Mother Liz Canuelas Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Husband Chris Distefano Children 3 Profession Fitness instructor, healthy living advocate, artist, social media influencer Net worth $1 million - $5 million

Jazzy Distefano’s biography

The certified fitness instructor was born Jasmine Canuelas in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. She is an American national of Hispanic heritage.

Her parents are Liz and Edwin Canuelas. Her at Lutheran Medical Center. Unfortunately, he died on 26 January 2018. Jazzy grew up alongside two siblings, a brother and a sister. Her sister Jessica Canuelas.

How old is Jazzy Distefano?

The American Zumba expert is 38 years old as of 2022. She was born on 17 April 1984. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Jazzy Distefano do for a living?

Jazzy Distefano is a professional fitness instructor and personal trainer. She is highly skilled in Zumba, spin, group fitness and other wellness programs. She trains women to regain their shape and overcome postpartum depression after childbirth.

She created a program called Jazzy Method BTM (Bodyweight Training to Music) to help control movement and muscle engagement. She combines her weight loss programme with music to motivate people through bodyweight exercises.

She is also a social media influencer who uses her social media platforms to share workout videos and fitness advice. She created her YouTube channel titled Jazzy Method on 19 March 2020. She uploads fitness videos and creates live classes for those who pay through the Patreon service, on which she offers three different levels of membership.

Her Jazz Method Instagram account boasts over 33 followers as of this writing. She also shares fitness content on the platform and promotes various brands, including Staten Island Bakery, Storksak and Eat To Evolve.

What is Jazzy Distefano’s net worth?

According to Popular Bio, the American-based fitness enthusiast has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. Her primary source of income is her fitness career.

How did Chris Distefano and Jazzy Distefano meet?

Jazzy and Chris first met in 2014 at a bar called Place to Beach in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York, USA and began dating after a few dates.

The pair share two daughters, Delilah, born in May 2015 and Violette Luna, born in June 2021. The couple also shares a son named Tristan from Jazzy’s previous relationship.

Jazzy Distefano's spouse is an American stand-up comedian known for starring in MTV and MTV2's shows Guy Code and Girl Code. He also co-hosted the MSG show The Bracket in 2013. He previously dated his fellow comedian Carly Aquilino from 2010 to 2014.

What is Jazzy Distefano’s height?

The American fitness instructor stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres. She also weighs around 130 pounds or 59 kilograms.

Fast facts about Jazzy Distefano

Jazzy Distefano is a professional fitness instructor and celebrity wife. She gained popularity for being Chris Distefano's wife. Jazzy has been a fitness inspiration and motivation for several women wanting to overcome postpartum depression. She is also a social media influencer.

