Judy Austin’s biography: age, husband, child, movies, state of origin

Judy Austin is a famous Nigerian actress and movie producer. She is popularly known for her role in the 1988 movie Dance. She is also recognized as the second wife of the famous Nigerian actor Yul Edochie.

The Nigerian actress poses for a photo in a long dress. Photo: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin is a well-known actress who has been passionate about acting from a tender age. She began her acting career in 2013 after being recommended by actor Sylvester Madu. Besides acting, she is also a businesswoman and owns a boutique.

Profile summary

Real name: Moughalu Uchechukwu Judith

Moughalu Uchechukwu Judith Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 31 December 1991

31 December 1991 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Anambra Estate, South-East Nigeria

Anambra Estate, South-East Nigeria Current residence: Anambra Estate, South-East Nigeria

Anambra Estate, South-East Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 6”

5’ 6” Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 187

187 Weight in kilograms: 85

85 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Married

Married Spouse: Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie Children: 1

1 Profession: Actress, producer

Actress, producer Net worth: $3 million

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Judy Austin's biography

The actress in a long pink dress. Photo:@judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Which state is Judy Austin from? She was born in Anambra State, South-East, Nigeria. She has Nigerian nationality and is of black ethnicity.

How old is Judy Austin?

Actress Judy Austin is 30 years old as of April 2022. She was born on 31 December 1991, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

She began her acting career in Nollywood in 2013. She became famous following her appearance in the movie Dancer. The Nigerian actress has also involved herself in the production work. She is the producer of films such as Native Girl.

According to her IMDb profile, Judy Austin's movies include Ernest Scared Stupid and Dance. Apart from acting and doing production work, she is an entrepreneur and the CEO of the Judyaustin Boutique.

What is Judy Austin's net worth?

According to Freshers Live, her net worth is estimated to be $3 million. This value is, however, not verified.

Who is Judy Austin's husband?

The actress's husband in a black attire. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The famous actress is married to Yul Edochie as the second wife. Her husband is an actor and movie director. He is best known for playing the role of Emeka in the 2007 movie Wind of Glory.

The couple got married through a traditional wedding. They have one child together named Star Sike Munachimso Yul-Edochie. Judy Austin's baby was born on 21 November 2021.

Was Judy Austin ever married?

Who is Judy Austin's first husband? It is unclear if the actress was ever married. However, she was previously in a relationship with a guy whose name has not been disclosed. The ex-couple has two children together.

FAQs

Who is Judy Austin? She is a famous Nigerian actress and movie producer. How tall is Judy Austin? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres. She was about 187 pounds or 85 kilograms. What is Judy Austin's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of about $3 million. How old is Judy Austin? She is 30 years old as of April 2022. Is Judy Austin married? Yes, she is married to Nigerian actor Yul Edochie. Who is Judy Austin baby? She has a son named Star Sike Munachimso Yul-Edochie.

Judy Austin is a well-known actress, producer and businesswoman. She is popularly known as the second wife of actor Yul Edochie, with whom she shares a son.

READ ALSO: Maddie Lambert’s biography: age, height, birthday, husband

Legit.ng recently published Maddie Lambert’s biography. She is a famous YouTuber and social media influencer from the United States. She is popularly known for consistently uploading vlogs about life as a young mother. Her vlogs mainly consist of her morning and afternoon baby routines and shopping.

The social media influencer launched her self-titled channel in 2017. Is she married or not? Where does she stay? Find more details about her in the article!

Source: Legit.ng