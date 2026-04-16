A woman in the United Kingdom has shared her thoughts on the hilarious names many Nigerian parents give their children

The lady recounted a moment one Nigerian driver confirmed his unusual name by showing his licence, leaving her amused

She used the experience to criticise naming practices, warning about potential embarrassment and bullying

A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom has sparked reactions online after sharing a humorous experience she had with a fellow Nigerian abroad.

The lady, identified as Chika, took to her Instagram page to narrate how she met a Nigerian Uber driver whose name left her surprised and amused.

A UK lady shares a name she heard in Nigeria. Photo credit: itschikavictory/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to her, the encounter happened during a routine ride, where both of them engaged in casual conversation. She said the driver asked for her name, and after she introduced herself, she also asked for his.

Lady in UK react to Nigerian's name

To her surprise, the man introduced himself as “Take-control.” To prove that was his real name, the driver brought out his driver’s licence.

The experience left her laughing, but she also used the moment to express her opinion about naming practices among some Nigerian parents.

A cab driver in the UK shares his unusual name with a lady that finds it hilarious. Photo credit: cabgettying (Image used for illustration purpose only)

Source: UGC

Addressing the name, she said:

"I said, 'Take control of what?' He said, 'Take-control' is his first name. I started laughing because there ain't no possible way. This man pulled out his driving license and his name was indeed 'Take-control' in one word as his first name. Take-control!

Listen Nigerians, because I don't know any other nation that gives these kids these ridiculous names. Stop naming your kid anything and everything under the sun. At some point, your child is going to go to school, at some point, your child is going to get a job. I don't know about your old secondary schools, but my old school, any person that pulled up with a name like 'Take-control,' you're getting bullied. Like, you're getting bullied!

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to lady's comment on Nigerian's name

Legit.ng compiled some reactions as seen below.

_ikpemosi said:

"It’s because you haven’t met twins named Long Life and Prosperity."

teematuredfashion wrote:

"The full name must be Lordtakecontrolofmychild’slife."

ladel_ladelle commented:

"Should we tell her about Zimbabwe 🇿🇼? Nigerians are playing, Zimbabwe takes the cake on this one."

hairbyritaldn stated:

"My African name is “ your tomorrow will be great” Mkpongfoayeyama” British embassy interview man said “ can I call you SHAWAMA “ for short?"

doj_ijeoma stated:

"Please, when naming a baby, imagine the child as a Teenager, Adult and an Elderly person. Just imagine a Mr Manifestation 😡or a Grandma Steadfast. 😤"

jumsy60 commented:

"I have heard.. Thank God, Fragrance, Marvellous but Take Control as a name can actually take someone out."

Nigerian man trends over unusual name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian youth, 21, has become a viral sensation on the social media platform X, thanks to his unusual name.

While the name was inspired by a popular foreign footballer, it is not common to find people with the name in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng