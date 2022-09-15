Francesca Corney’s biography: age, height, nationality, movies

Francesca Corney, also known as Luna Ploy, is a model and up-and-coming actress from Thailand. She gained initial fame as a model, but her popularity rose when she ventured into acting. She is widely known for portraying Preeya in the Netflix film Fistful of Vengeance.

Francesca Corney started her modelling career in 2013. She is represented by Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Profile summary

Full name Francesca Ploypailin Corney Nickname Luna Ploy Gender Female Date of birth 16 August 1992 Age 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Bangkok, Thailand Current residence Bangkok, Thailand Nationality Thai Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in inches 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-27-33 Body measurements in centimetres 86-69-84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Dang Corney Relationship status Single University Assumption University Profession Actress, model

Francesca Corney's bio

The Thai actress was born in Bangkok, Thailand. Her mother is Dang Corney. Francesca is a Thai national of Thai/Chinese descent. She graduated from Assumption University of Thailand.

What is Francesca Corney's age?

As of 2022, the model is 30 years old. She was born on 16 August 1992. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Francesca is a professional model and actress. She began her career as a model in 2013. She worked for five years as a commercial model for CHIC Models & Talents company in Bangkok, Thailand.

After obtaining her degree in 2018, the model worked as a marketing officer at Asia Internship Program, a Bangkok-based educational consulting firm. She was the marketing officer from December 2018 to March 2019. Francesca was later promoted to marketing manager, currently working in the same position.

The model is also gradually gaining prominence on Instagram. She mainly shares her lifestyle photos, modelling shots and acting career updates.

The actress commenced acting in 2022, debuting in the Netflix film Fistful of Vengeance. She has three acting credits under her name. Here is a list of Francesca Corney's movies and TV series.

Mrs Sidhu Investigates (filming) as Moon Lee

(filming) as Moon Lee The Buccaneers (filming) as Jean Hopeleigh

(filming) as Jean Hopeleigh Fistful of Vengeance (2022) as Preeya

What is Francesca Corney's height?

The Thai model stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Francesca Corney

Who is Francesca Corney? She is an actress and model from Thailand. When is Francesca Corney's birthday? She marks her birthday on 16 August every year. Who are Francesca Corney's parents? Her mother is Dang Corney. What is Francesca Corney's nationality? She is a Thai citizen. What is Francesca Corney's ethnicity? The actress is of Thai-Chinese descent. Where is Francesca Corney from? She was born in Bangkok, Thailand. How tall is Francesca Corney? Her height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres.

Francesca Corney is a model and up-and-coming actress. She boasts three acting credits. The actress is the marketing manager at Asia Internship Program. She is also an Instagram personality.

