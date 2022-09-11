Joshua Russaw’s biography: what is known about Faith Evans’ son?

Joshua Russaw is an up-and-coming singer, model, DJ, and music producer from the United States. The young star has garnered massive recognition in the entertainment industry by collaborating with artists like Christopher Wallace Jr. and FIH. He is also known for being the son of the prominent R&B singer Faith Evans.

Joshua Russaw currently resides in Los Angeles, United States. The young singer started following in his mother’s footsteps at a tender age.

Profile summary

Full name Joshua Jahad Russaw Gender Male Date of birth 10 June 1998 Age 24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 138 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Todd Russaw Mother Faith Evans Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Singer, model, DJ, music producer Net worth $500,000

Joshua Russaw’s bio

The American singer was born and raised in the United States of America. The music producer was raised alongside his 3 siblings. What is Joshua Russaw’s real name? The American star’s real name is Joshua Jahad Russaw.

Who are Joshua Jahad Russaw’s parents?

Joshua Jahad Russaw’s father is Todd Russaw, and his mother is Faith Evans. His father is an influential talent manager and music producer. He is the co-founder and strategic advisor at the American-based digital marketing agency, Think BIG. After being married for 13 years since 1998, Faith Evans and Todd Russaw decided to part ways in 2011.

Joshua Jahad Russaw’s mother has had three marriages. She was married to the late American rapper The Notorious B.I.G. from 1994 to 1997. Her second marriage was the one she had with Todd Russaw. In July 2018, Faith and Stevie J tied the knot, but they separated in October 2021.

Who are Joshua Russaw’s siblings?

The music producer has two half-siblings and a full brother. He has an elder half-sister named Chyna Tahjere Griffin. Chyna’s father is a famous producer named Kiyamma Griffin.

His elder half-brother is Christopher George Latore Wallace Jr. He was born in Faith’s marriage with The Notorious B.I.G., a popular rapper and actor. Joshua has a full brother named Ryder Evan Russaw. He is the youngest son of Faith Evans and Todd Russaw.

How old is Joshua Russaw?

Joshua Russaw’s age is 24 years as of September 2022. The music producer was born on 10 June 1998. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does Joshua Russaw do?

He is an up-and-coming musician, model, DJ, and music producer. Faith Evans’ son realized his passion for entertainment and music when he was only three years old. At that time, his mother was in the studio recording her album named Faithfully (2001).

The American musician rapped along with his brother Christopher, and the duo planned to release an album back in 2017. However, nothing has come from it, so the world is yet to hear CJ and Jahad.

Joshua is an established DJ known for his stage name, DJ Jahad Russaw. He has produced music for several artists, including Fih and CYN.

Faith Evans’ son is active on Instagram, with over 15 thousand followers. He uses the platform to post his lifestyle photos.

What is Joshua Jahad Russaw’s net worth?

According to Stark Times, the American music producer has an alleged net worth of $500,000. However, this information is not official. He makes most of his earnings from rapping, commercials, business endeavours, and brand endorsements.

How tall is Joshua Russaw?

The American music producer stands at 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres) tall. He weighs 138 pounds, equivalent to 63 kilograms.

Fast Facts about Joshua Russaw

What is Joshua Russaw’s age? He is 24 years as of 2022. Who are Joshua Jahad Russaw’s parents? His mother is a prominent R&B singer named Faith Evans, and his father is a music producer named Todd Russaw. How tall is Joshua Russaw? The American music producer stands at 5 feet 8 inches, equivalent to 172 centimetres. What does Joshua Russaw do? He is a musician, model, DJ, and music producer. Who are Joshua Russaw’s siblings? The American entertainer has three siblings: Chyna Tahjere Griffin, Ryder Evan Russaw and Christopher George Latore Wallace Jr. What is Joshua Jahad Russaw’s net worth? The American singer allegedly has a net worth of $500,000.

