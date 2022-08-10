Lori Anne Allison’s biography: who is Johnny Depp's first wife?
Lori Anne Allison is a make-up artist, producer, and entrepreneur. She is famously known as Johnny Depp's first wife. Jonny Depp is an American actor well known as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean fantasy film series.
On top of being a Hollywood make-up artist, Lori Anne Allison is also a documentary producer. Early this year, Lori was trending when she gave her statement regarding John Depp versus Amber Heard's case of abuse.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Lori Anne Allison
|Nickname
|LD
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|6 September 1957
|Age
|64 years (as of August 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Miami, Florida, USA
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Green
|Siblings
|1
|Relationship status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Jonny Depp
|School
|Abbott High School
|College
|Miami Dade College
|Profession
|Professional make-up artist, producer and entrepreneur
|Net worth
|$2 million
Lori Anne Allison's biography
Where is Lori Anne Allison from? She was born in Miami Beach and raised in Normandy Isle in Miami, Florida. She holds American citizenship. She is a Christian by religion and a staunch Democrat. She has one sister, Suzanne Allison, who is now a photographer.
What is Lori Anne Allison's age?
The make-up artist is 64 years as of 2022. She was born on 6 September 1957. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.
Educational background
She attended Abbott High School and completed her studies in 1974. Later, she enrolled at Miami Dade College, where she completed her college studies.
Career
Lori Anne is a professional make-up artist, producer and entrepreneur. She had a passion for make-up since she was a little girl. At 13 years, Lori started going to a beauty parlour in Miami Beach, where she learnt basic make-up skills.
After college, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a music career. However, her music dream was shattered when she became partially deaf.
She decided to pursue make-up as a career after her music career was cut short. Her friend, Christina Applegate and Adam Ant, helped her get her first makeup job in the film industry.
Anne is also a documentary producer and is currently producing Long Lonesome Highway: The Story of Michael Parks. She owns a lip gloss line called Serendipity Lip Glosses and had a cupcake business known as D'Cups.
The make-up artist is a dog lover and is passionate about rescuing animals in need with her sister.
Lori Anne Allison's movies
She has worked as a make-up artist in the following movies and TV shows.
|Year
|Movies/TV shows
|2016
|Recalculating
|2016
|The Muse
|2009
|Life Is a Banquet
|2008
|Supreme Court of Comedy
|1999
|Matters of Consequence
|1997
|Drop Dead Gorgeous A Tragicomedy): The Power of HIV Positive Thinking
|1996
|The Ultimate Lie
|1996
|Rule of Three
|1995
|Cyber Bandits
|1995
|The State's 43rd Annual All-Star Halloween Special
|1995
|Venus Rising
|1993
|Acting on Impulse
|1992
|Sunset Heat
|1991
|Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
What is Lori Anne Allison's net worth?
According to Daily News Catcher, the make-up artist's net worth is alleged to be $2 million. However, this information is not verified. She makes her money from her make-up work and her other business ventures.
Lori Anne Allison's relationship
Is Lori Anne Allison married? Anne is not married and has been divorced for over three decades. Jonny Depp, a famous American actor, was Lori Anne Allison's husband.
How did Lori Anne Allison and Johnny Depp meet? Lori Anne Allison's brother-in-law Bruce Witkin introduced them to each other. They got married in December 1983 in South Florida.
Unfortunately, the marriage did not last for long, and two years later, they divorced in March 1986. However, they remained friends, and she still uses the surname Depp.
Where is Lori Anne Allison now?
She currently lives in Los Angeles, California and works as a make-up artist. She gives private lessons in make-up application and is also the Vice President at Crest of The Cockymane LLC.
Fast facts about Lori Anne Allison
- Who is Lori Anne Allison? She is Jonny Depp's ex-wife, a make-up artist and an entrepreneur.
- How old is Lori Anne Allison? She is 64 years old as of August 2022. She was born on 6 September 1957.
- How long was Johnny Depp married to his first wife? He was married to his first wife for two years (24 December 1983 - 7 March 1986).
- Why did Johnny Depp and Lori Allison divorce? They divorced just as their careers were taking off, citing irreconcilable differences.
- How old was Lori Anne Allison when she married Johnny Depp? The make-up artist was 25 years when she married Jonny Depp.
- Does Lori Anne Allison have a child? No. Allison does not have any children.
- What is Lori Anne Allison's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million as of 2022.
- How tall is Lori Anne? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres and weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.
Lori Anne Allison is famously known as Jonny Depp's first wife. She is a professional make-up artist who has worked for over three decades in the Hollywood industry. She is also a business lady known for two businesses, D'Cups and Serendipity Lip Glosses.
