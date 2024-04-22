Young Lady Who Relocated to Canada After Completing WAEC and JAMB Speaks

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada after completing her WAEC and JAMB exams gained online attention

In a viral video, she shared the exhilarating moment of her arrival in the foreign city after leaving her country

Despite having written the exams, she discovered they were unnecessary as she settled into her new life outside Nigeria

Having successfully completed her WAEC and JAMB exams, she made the move to Canada.

The lady was excited to move abroad.

Little did she know that these qualifications would become irrelevant as she settled into her new life outside Nigeria, as shown by @daisypearl891.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Enny Hola said:

“How did you do it. Help a sister.”

DDaisy pearl wrote:

“My dad is a travel consultant.”

Maryam:

“Please is it only waec they accept.”

User83939393838:

“I did jamb twice I no read anything. Japa way.”

Dārasimiw:

“I wrote jamb and passed but sikee.”

Dorathy9:

“Moooooodddddd!”

ODaisy pearl:

“Are you in Toronto or Halifax?”

Favour:

“I love what you did that's what imma gonna do tho.”

Iammuha:

“See likes abeg.”

Damilare:

“Are you in uni.”

