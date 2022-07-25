Erdenetuya Batsukh’s biography: who is Steven Seagal's wife?

Erdenetuya Batsukh is a famous Mongolian-American ballroom dancer and actress. She is well-known as the current and the fourth wife of Steven Seagal, an American actor, screenwriter and martial artist.

Actor Steven Seagal (L) and his Wife Erdenetuya Seagal (R) attend the SMASH Global V pre-Oscar fight at Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Who is Steven Seagal's wife? He is married to Erdenetuya Batsukh, who used to translate for him during his visit to Mongolia. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and has one child together.

Profile summary

Full name Erdenetuya Batsukh Gender Female Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Choir, Govsumber, Mongolia Current residence Scottsdale, Unites States Nationality Mongolian, American Ethnicity Asian Religion Buddhism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-32-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-96-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Uree Batsukh Relationship status Married Husband Steven Seagal Children 1 Profession Dancer, actress Net worth $1 million

Erdenetuya Batsukh's bio

Erdenetuya Seagal was born in Choir, Govsumber, Mongolia and later moved to the United States. Her father is called Uree Batsukh. She spent most of her childhood with her grandparents when her mother left her at the age of five months to continue with her studies.

How old is Steven Seagal's wife?

Erdenetuya Batsukh's age has not been disclosed to the public. She is presumed to be in her late 30s - early 40s, as she attended high school in 1997. She celebrates her birthday on 4 May every year.

Education

The Mongolian dancer attended Mongolian-German joint school number 38 and Metuchen High School before enrolling at the National University of Mongolia, where she graduated in 2002 with honours. She also went to Keio University in Japan and completed a professional development course. Lastly, she joined ISU School, where she trained to be a professional dancer.

Career

Erdenetuya Batsukh is a ballroom dancer and actress. She started her career journey as a professional dancer. Her passion for dancing began at the age of 5 years. In 1996, she became the leader of Talented Dancers at Children's Palace. Her versatile dancing skills have earned her several awards and various letters of appreciation.

As for her acting career, Erdenetuya has only starred in one movie. In 2019, she appeared alongside her husband in the film General Commander as Tuya Alexander.

She has also worked as an interpreter for her husband Steven during his visit to Mongolia for a movie project. Later, she became his assistant, a position she held for nearly five years before marrying Steven.

What is Erdenetuya Batsukh's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of approximately $1 million. However, this information is not verified. She has amassed her wealth primarily from her dancing and acting career.

Becoming Elle Seagal

The two first met in 2002 in Mongolia. Steven came to the country with plans of making a movie, and he met Erdenetuya, who was his translator.

Shortly after, they fell in love and got married in 2009 in a private ceremony that close friends and family members only attended. They have a son together called Kunzang Seagal. He was born on 17 September 2009.

Steven had been married three times before he met Erdenetuya. He was first married to Miyako Fujitani, but they later separated. Later on, he married actress Adrienne La Russa, but their union ended. He was also married to American actress Kelly LeBrock from 1987 to 1996. Steven and Kelly have three children Arissa LeBrock, Annaliza and Dominic Seagal.

How tall is Erdenetuya Batsukh?

Erdenetuya Batsukh's height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres), and she weighs about 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-32-34 inches (86-96-86 centimetres).

Erdenetuya Batsukh is a Mongolian-American ballroom dancer and actress popularly recognized as the wife of the popular American actor Steven Seagal. She is also famous for her appearance as Tuya Alexander in the movie General Commander.

