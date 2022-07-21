Keisha Morris’ biography: where is Tupac's ex-wife today?

Keisha Morris is an American actress and educator. She is known for her role as Lisa’s friend in the movie The Bag Man. She first gained public attention when she started dating the late American rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur and later married him. She is best recognised as Tupac Shakur’s only ex-wife.

Photo: @culturethrowbackarchive on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Little was known about Keisha Morris until she came into the limelight following her relationship with Tupac. Unfortunately, their marriage was short-lived, and currently, she lives a low-key life, making it impossible to know much about her.

Profile summary

Full name Keisha Morris Gender Female Date of birth 10 July 1974 Age 48 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth The Bronx, New York City, New York, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children 2 College John Jay College Profession Actress, educator Net worth $6 million

Keisha Morris’ biography

Keisha Morris, Tupac's ex-wife, was born to African-American parents in The Bronx in New York City, New York, USA. She grew up in the neighbourhood and later attended John Jay College in New York City, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. She currently resides in New York City, New York, USA.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

What is Keisha Morris’ age?

Keisha Morris Shakurhe is 48 years old as of 2022. She was born on 10 July 1974. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Keisha Morris’ profession?

She is an actress with a single acting credit. The actress appeared in the comedy movie The Bag Man (2005) as Lisa’s friend.

Professionally, Tupac Shakur’s ex-wife is an educator. She is a vocal campaigner against social injustices, addressing race and inequality issues. The American actress also worked as a camp counsellor in 1994.

What is Keisha Morris’ net worth?

Her net worth, according to Idol Networth, is alleged to be $6 million. However, the information source is not verified and, thus, unreliable.

How did Tupac and Keisha Morris meet?

Their first encounter was in 1994 at Capitol nightclub in New York. At the time of their meeting, the late rapper was 21 while Keisha was 20.

Who was Tupac married to?

The late legendary US rapper was married to Keisha Morris. The couple tied the knot on 4 April 1995 when Tupac was incarcerated at Clinton Correctional Facility in New York. However, after 10 months of marriage, their union was annulled, and they divorced in March 1996.

Did Tupac have kids with Keisha Morris?

The late hip-hop icon did not have children with his ex-wife. However, after the rapper's demise, Tupac’s ex-wife allegedly gave birth to two children from another relationship.

Fast facts about Keisha Morris

Is Keisha Morris still alive? Yes, she is alive. She has, however, kept her life under wrap. How old is Keisha Morris? She is 48 years old as of 2022. Where is Keisha Morris now? She currently resides in New York City, New York, USA. Who is Tupac's ex-wife? The late renowned American musician was married to actress Keisha Morris. Was Tupac married when he died? No, he divorced his ex-spouse in March 1996 before his death on 13 September 1996. Does Keisha Morris have a child? The actress is alleged to have two children. How much is Keisha Morris worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $6 million.

Keisha Morris rose to prominence as Tupac Shakur’s wife. She ventured into acting and has one acting credit. She is also an educationist.

READ ALSO: Kyle Forgeard’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Kyle Forgeard’s biography. He is a top Canadian comedian, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. The celebrity is known for his YouTube channel NELK and podcasts.

Kyle dropped out of college to pursue his social media entertainment career. However, it was not rosy until 2015 when he uploaded a prank video that went viral. He is the co-founder of NELK, an entertainment company which owns several businesses. NELK also owns the brand Full Send and several YouTube channels.

Source: Legit.ng