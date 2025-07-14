A former Super Eagles star has passed away at the age of 59, on Sunday night, July 14

The news is coming 11 days after the passing away of Nigeria legend Peter Rufai, who died at the age of 61 after a prolonged illness

Families of the former BCC Lions of Gboko star are yet to disclose the cause of his death, as arrangements for his burial have commenced

The ex-international made limited appearances in the Nigerian squad due to array of stars on the left wing.

Waobikeze, popularly known as 'Babaoo' by the fans, played for top clubs in the Nigeria Premier League like Sharks FC of Port Harcourt, BCC Lions of Gboko, and Iwuanyanwu Nationale.

The left-winger hails from Omoku in River state, Nigeria.

Waobikeze death confirmed

Younger brother of Okwuchukwu Waobikeze, Eli, has confirmed the death of the Super Eagles star.

In a Facebook post, Eli said his elder brother died a peaceful death and did not state the cause of his death.

He revealed that funeral arrangements would be communicated to the general public after the family of the deceased had notified the concerned bodies.

He urged the lovers of the late football player to the family in prayers ahead of his burial. Eli said:

"On behalf of the WAOBIKEZE family, I would like to announce the peaceful passing to eternal glory of my brother ALLEN OKWUCHUKWU WAOBIKEZE. He transitioned at about 7:34 pm CST.

"WE appreciate everyone who prayed, called, and visited my brother OKWUCHUKWU WAOBIKEZE.

"Every funeral arrangement will be posted.

"Please keep our family in your prayers at this time as we plan to send forth our beloved brother.

"God bless you all🙏 🙌."

Fans react

Leo Solomon Jr. said:

"SAD one indeed. May his soul RIP 🙏.

"Accept my sympathy bro!"

Charles Ekeh wrote:

"Kile, please accept my heartfelt condolences.

"I cannot imagine the pain you're going through, but I want you to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

"I still remember his days at the FGC, Rumuokoro. May God grant you the strength to bear this loss and may the soul of Okwuchukwu rest in perfect peace."

Oby Ugoji added:

"Terrible news!!! May Okwuchukwu rest well. My condolences to the family😥."

Kenneth Eke-Spiff said:

"Pls accept my condolences.

"God comfort your family this trying times and rest the soul of dear friend in peace.

Skillachi Gwams wrote:

"My deepest condolences Kele - may he’s soul rest in peace and may God comfort you and your family during these times. 🙏🏽."

Abubakar is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Golden Eaglets coach Hassan Abubakar has been pronounced dead following a prolonged illness.

The former Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) coach was buried according to Islamic rites in Zaria, Kaduna state, on Tuesday morning, July 8.

The news came as a rude shock to the football community, as the country is currently mourning the death of 1994 AFCON winner Peter Rufai.

