Lexi Rivera`s biography: age, height, brothers, who is she dating?

Who is Lexi Rivera? She is an American YouTuber, TikToker, actress, and Instagram influencer. Lexi mainly uploads fashion, beauty and comedic videos on her YouTube channel. She also is a gymnast enthusiast.

Photo: @lexibrookerivera on Instagram (modified by author)

Where does Lexi Rivera live? Currently, the social media celebrity lives in Los Angeles, United States of America. She was born and raised in Huntington Beach, California, USA.

Profile Summary

Full name Alexa Brooke Rivera Popular as Lexi Rivera Gender Female Date of birth 7 June 2001 Lexi Rivera's age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican-Italian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-60-83 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Laura Rivera Father John Rivera Siblings 3 Relationship status single School Local Huntington Beach, California, United States Profession YouTuber, TikToker, Instagram star, gymnast Net worth $2 million Instagram @lexibrookerivera YouTube Alexa Rivera TikTok @lexibrookerivera

Lexi Rivera`s biography

Lexi Rivera was born in California, United States of America. What is Lexi Rivera’s real name? The YouTube star`s real name is Alexa Brooke Rivera. She is of American nationality, and her ethnicity is mixed (Mexican-Italian). Lexi graduated from Huntington Beach School, California, the USA, in June 2019.

When is Lexi Rivera`s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 7 June each year, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Is Lexi Rivera adopted?

No, the social media celebrity is not adopted. Her father, John Rivera, is a shop owner, and her mother’s name is Laura Rivera. The American star is not the only child in her family as she has three brothers. Lexi Rivera’s brothers are Blake, Brice and Brent Rivera, and she is the lastborn in the family.

Blake Rivera is her eldest brother. He is a skilled hockey player well-known for playing for the Jr. Ducks Hockey team. Brice and Brent Rivera are social media stars with a huge fan base on Instagram and YouTube.

Career highlights

Lexi is an established YouTuber, actress, TikToker, and Instagram influencer. The American actress landed her first gig when she was cast to play the role of Max in the YouTube series titled Brobot (2018). The TV series featured her brother Brent and ex-boyfriend, Ben. The series aired on the Brat TV channel in April 2018, with a total of nine episodes.

According to IMDb, the American actress has also appeared in other TV series such as:

Craziest Vacation Ever (2020)

(2020) VS Couple Ships (2019)

(2019) Brobot (2018)

AwesomenessTV- Worlds Most Searched (2020)

Alexa frequently uploads fashion, beauty and comedic videos on her YouTube channel. She enjoys a huge fan base of over 8.5 million subscribers at the time of writing.

Alexa also shares videos of her daily workout routine. Brent Rivera's sister enjoys running each morning for two to five miles a day, and she likes doing stretching exercises to stay fit.

What is Lexi Rivera's net worth?

According to The Wiki Feed, Lexi Rivera`s net worth is $2 million. The majority of her wealth comes from her YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok endeavours.

Who is Lexi Rivera dating?

She is currently single. The American YouTuber was in a romantic relationship with Ben Azelart. Lexi Rivera’s former boyfriend is a professional skateboarder, and the duo made their relationship official in November 2018.

Is Lexi Rivera married to Ben? No, unfortunately, Ben and Lexi broke up in November 2020. Lexi posted a video on her YouTube channel addressing their break-up

I know that it's been super confusing for you guys, and that is because it's been just as confusing for us we've been very just on and off again, and I don't think we were really sure what we wanted to do until now… Having a relationship is one thing, but having a relationship online is a completely different story, and it was very confusing for us. Honestly, it wasn't easy being young like we were 15 and 16.

The American YouTube star went on to say that the relationship no longer made them happy,

We both had so much fun doing it, but I think as years went on it just became a little too complicated…I think what was hard is we want to make you guys happy as well as make ourselves happy…Ultimately we just didn't do both, and I think what's most important was focusing on ourselves for now.

Since their break-up, Lexi has not been in any serious relationship as she is currently single.

How tall is Lexi Rivera?

Lexi Rivera`s height is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres). What is the weight of Lexi Rivera? She has a weight of 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 32-24-33 (81-60-83 centimetres).

Frequently asked questions

Who are Lexi Rivera's brothers? She has three brothers, namely Blake, Brice and Brent Rivera. How old is Lexi Rivera? She is 21 years as of 2022. Where is Lexi Rivera right now? Her current residence is in Los Angeles, United States. When is Lexi Rivera's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 7 June each year. What is Lexi Rivera's height? The social media celebrity stands at 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres). What is Lexi Rivera’s real name? Her full name is Alexa Brooke Rivera.

Lexi Rivera is a popular YouTuber, TikToker, Instagram star, actress and gymnast. She is the sister to the famous YouTuber Brent Rivera, whom she often collaborates with on YouTube to entertain their fans. Lexi mainly uploads fashion, beauty and comedic twist videos on her YouTube channel.

