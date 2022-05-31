Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola’s bio: profile of NNPP's Ekiti gov candidate

Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola is a Nigerian politician running for the Ekiti State gubernatorial seat under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on 18 June 2022. He will contest the political seat alongside Ade-Abayaji Oluwatoyin Hannah as his running mate.

Photo: @Fatomilola Oladosu on Facebook (modified by author)

Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola used to work at D’ Concept Entertainment Industry as a multi-media consultant before shifting his focus to politics. He currently resides in Akure, Nigeria.

Profile summary

Full name Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola Gender Male Age 47 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Ifishin, Ekiti, Nigeria Current residence Akure, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Peter Fatomilola Relationship status Married Children 1 School Moremi High School OAU Ile Ife, Osun State, Nigeria University Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria Profession Politician

Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola’s bio

The Nigerian politician was born in Ifishin, Ekiti, Nigeria, and was brought up in a Christian family. How old is Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola? The renowned politician is 47 years old as of 2022.

Who is Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola’s father?

Mr Oladosu's father is a famous Nollywood actor named Peter Fatomilola. On 2 April 2022, the renowned politician took to Facebook warning his followers that his political opponents were trying to taint his name using a fake account allegedly belonging to his father.

Please beware of fraudsters on Facebook and other social media platforms. My father, Peter Fatomilola, doesn't have a Facebook account... Now that I am into politics and they know that my father is a popular Nollywood actor in the country, they would start to create different "evil" story to look as if I am the one or my father that is doing some posting online…don't forget that Peter Fatomilola is not on Facebook and not on any social media platforms.

Education qualifications

Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola attended Moremi High School OAU Ile Ife, Osun State, Nigeria. Later on, he was admitted to Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria, to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Dramatic Arts.

Career highlights

Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola is set to compete in the forthcoming 18 June gubernatorial elections under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). He is among the 16 candidates vying for the in Ekiti Estate. Before shifting his focus into politics, Mr Oladosu used to work at D’ Concept Entertainment Industry as a multi-media consultant.

Who is Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola’s running mate? The NNPP’s political running mate is Ade-Abayaji Oluwatoyin Hannah. She is 52 years old.

Is Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola married?

Yes, the Nigerian politician is married, but he has not revealed his wife's name. He tied the knot on 27th August 2021 in Akure.

The couple has a daughter who turned 16 years old on 31 March 2022. Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola's daughter is named Okanlawon, and he celebrated her recently.

Fast facts

Who is Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola? He is a politician and NNPP’s flag bearer for the forthcoming 18 June gubernatorial elections in Ekiti. Is Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola married? Yes, the Nigerian politician is married. How old is Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola? Mr. Oladosu is 47 years old as of 2022. Who is Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola’s father? His father is Nollywood actor Peter Fatomilola. Who is Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola’s running mate? His running mate is Ade-Ajayi Oluwatoyin Hannah. Where is Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola from? He is from Ifishin, Ekiti, Nigeria.

Oladosu Abiodun Fatomilola is a renowned Nigerian politician contesting in the Ekiti governorship race under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Previously, he worked as a multi-media consultant at D’ Concept Entertainment Industry in Nigeria.

