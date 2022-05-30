Olugbenga Daramola’s bio: profile of LP's Ekiti governorship candidate

Olugbenga Daramola is a renowned Nigerian politician. He is running for the Ekiti State gubernatorial seat in the upcoming elections, which will take place on 18 June 2022. Olugbenga Daramola was officially selected by the Labour Party (LP) as their flag bearer.

Olugbenga Daramola will be vying for the gubernatorial seat in Ekiti for the first time under the Labour Party (LP), and his running is Onile Ibrahim Yusuf.

Profile summary

Full name Daramola Rowland Olugbenga Gender Male Age 61 years old (as of 2022) Current residence Ise Ekiti, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married University Ekiti Paparo College, Ido Ekiti, Nigeria Profession Politician

Olugbenga Daramola’s bio

The renowned politician’s real name is Daramola Rowland Olugbenga. He was born and raised in Ise, Ekiti, Ondo, Nigeria. He is a Christian, and his nationality is Nigerian. The politician currently resides in Akure, Nigeria. How old is Olugbenga Daramola? The Nigerian politician is 61 years old as of 2022.

According to his Facebook profile, Olugbenga studied at Ekiti Paparo College, Ido Ekiti, Nigeria.

Career

What does Olugbenga Daramola do for a living? According to his Facebook profile, he is self-employed, and he started a new job at National Secretary Labour Party in 2020.

The Labour Party (LP) in Ekiti selected Olugbenga Daramola as their political candidate in the recently concluded primaries.

The chairman, Odunayo Okunade, presented Mr Daramola with the party flag as a symbolic sign that he will represent the people of Ekiti under the Labour Party (LP) in the upcoming gubernatorial elections. In his speech, the renowned politician said,

The time is now to take our future in our hands. We should say enough is enough to foreigners and liberate Ekiti from their hands, saying it is time for the home-based to govern their own state by themselves… With all humility, no one will regret my candidature as I pledge to serve in a spirit of fidelity and commitment to the common goal, always in accord with the purpose and principle of the Labour Party constitution.

Odunayo Okunade, the party chairman added,

It is unfortunate that those who took over the affairs of the state since the return of democracy are not projecting the state well, and in order to put the state right on track, the Labour Party has picked a home-based to free Ekiti from the hands of the foreigners.

The political event was witnessed by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, party members in South-West Nigeria, and well-wishers. His runningmate is Onile Ibrahim Yusuf, who is 54 years old in 2022.

Fast Facts about Olugbenga Daramola

Which party is Olugbenga Daramola in? The Ekiti vying politician will be vying for the 18 June 2022 governorship political seat under the Labour Party (LP). What does Olugbenga Daramola do for a living? He is self-employed and has been working as the national secretary of the Labour Party since 2020. Who is the running mate of Olugbenga Daramola? His running mate is Onile Ibrahim Yusuf. Which University did Olugbenga Daramola attend? He attended Ekiti Paparo College, Ido Ekiti, Nigeria. How old is Olugbenga Daramola? The Nigerian politician is 61 years old as of 2022. Who is the wife of Olugbenga Daramola? The Nigerian politician has not revealed his wife to the public, but he is married.

Olugbenga Daramola is a renowned Nigerian politician. He will be vying for the Ekiti gubernatorial seat alongside, Onile Ibrahim Yusuf as his running mate. The two will contest in the elections under the Labour Party (LP) on 18 June 2022.

