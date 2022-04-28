Lizeth Selene’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Lizeth Selene is a singer, actress, model and social media influencer from Mexico. She came into the limelight following her appearance as Andi in the Netflix series Rebelde in January 2022. She has also released several songs like Sin Ti and Pa Darle.

Lizeth Selene is an accomplished singer with a significant following on Instagram and Tiktok. The musician was motivated by her grandfather, who is also a singer.

Lizeth Selene's bio

The Mexican singer was born in Acapulco, Mexico. What nationality is Lizeth Selene? She is Mexican.

What is Lizeth Selene's ethnicity?

The entertainer is of Mexican ethnicity.

When is Lizeth Selene's birthday?

The Mexican actress was born on 7 February 1999. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Lizeth Selene's age is 23 years as of 2022.

What is Lizeth Selene's gender?

The model prefers not to put herself in a box, but if she had to pick a label, she would choose genderfluid. Lizeth Selene's pronouns are they/she.

Career

She is an up-and-coming actress, singer, model and social media influencer. Selene has a considerable following across various social media pages. Her Instagram account has 1.7 million followers, and her YouTube channel has over 62 thousand subscribers.

The actress stands out on Twitter with a following of over 182 thousand. She is also active on TikTok, with 1.8 million followers and over 16 million likes.

The Mexican celebrity is also a model. She has worked with various fashion brands and appeared on the covers of several magazines such as Grazia, Totem and Mexico. In addition, the model partnered with Vogue Mexico to show her daily skincare and make-up routine. She has also been part of several campaigns like MAC Cosmetics and Nike.

When it comes to her music career, she developed a passion for singing at a tender age. Lizeth Selene's parents supported her in releasing her debut single Sin Ti in May 2020. Since then, she has released several songs:

Pa Darle

3 Para Las 10

Pegao

Boy Bye

RIP

Muevelo

Sacudelo

Quien Diria

Lizeth Selene's movies and TV shows

The Mexican actress is pretty new to the acting industry. She has 2 acting credits under her name, according to her IMDb profile:

Rebelde (2022) as Andi

(2022) as Andi Bankrolled (2021) as Borealis

Is Lizeth Selene dating anyone?

The actress is presumably single at the moment.

What is Lizeth Selene's height?

Andi from Rebelde actress is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. She weighs 112 pounds or 51 kilograms.

Fast facts about Lizeth Selene

When was Lizeth Selene born? She was born on 7 February 1999, although some sources erroneously claim her birthday is on 19 July 1998. How old is Lizeth Selene? She is 23 years old as of 2022. What is Lizeth Selene's nationality? She is Mexican. What movies is Lizeth Selene in? To date, she has only appeared in a movie called Bankrolled (2021). Who has Selene signed with? She has signed with Sony Music Mexico, who promoted her as their first performer. Does the actress have tattoos? She has tattoos all over her body.

Lizeth Selene is a Mexico-based actress, singer, model and social media influencer whose career is rising. She has only two credits under her name and has a promising acting career.

