Daniel Bellomy’s biography: age, height, family, net worth, Power Book II

Daniel Bellomy is an American actor, social media celebrity, and entrepreneur. He rose to prominence after his role as Ezekiel in the American crime drama series Power Book II: Ghost.

Daniel Bellomy keeps a low fade haircut with blonde curls. Photo: @danielleebellomy

Source: Facebook

Daniel Bellomy has featured in other movies and TV shows such as A Matter of Time, Freak Show, and The Real MVP and Suits. Check out his bio.

Daniel Bellomy's profile summary

Full name: Daniel Lee Bellomy

Daniel Lee Bellomy Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 27th November 1994

27th November 1994 Age: 27 years (as of April 2022)

27 years (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Birthplace: Detroit, United States

Detroit, United States Current residence: New York, USA

New York, USA Alma mater: Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon University Profession: Actor, singer, and social media personality

Actor, singer, and social media personality Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Mother: Cherly Bellomy

Cherly Bellomy Siblings: 2

2 Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Single

Single Height in feet: 6’’8 (193 cm)

6’’8 (193 cm) Weight: 70 kg (154 lbs)

70 kg (154 lbs) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Net worth: $100- $200k

$100- $200k Instagram: @danielleebellomy

@danielleebellomy Facebook: @danielleebellomy

@danielleebellomy Twitter: @BellomyLee

@BellomyLee YouTube: Daniel Lee Bellomy

Who is Daniel Bellomy?

Daniel Lee Bellomy is African-American actor, musician, and social media influencer. Behind the cameras, the celebrity is a brilliant business person.

The actor sitting outdoors. Photo: @BellomyLee

Source: Twitter

Where is Daniel Bellomy from?

The actor was born in Detroit, Michigan, and resides in New York.

How old is Daniel Lee Bellomy?

Daniel Bellomy's age is 27 years as of April 2022; he was born on 27th December 1994. His birth sign is Capricorn.

Daniel Bellomy's family

Not much is known about Daniel Bellomy's parents other than his mother, Cherly Bellomy, whom he acknowledged as instrumental in shaping his acting career. Additionally, Daniel Bellomy's siblings are Dave and Cornelius (brothers).

Who is Daniel Bellomy's father?

The star has been tight-lipped regarding his father's whereabouts.

Is Daniel Lee Bellomy related to Bill Bellomy?

Bill Bellomy (an American actor and stand-up comedian) is in his mid-50s. He was born in Newark, New Jersey, USA, and has two children, Bailey Ivory-Rose and Baron, with his wife, Kristen Baker Bellamy.

If you are wondering, "Is Bill Bellomy related to Daniel?" Bill is not Daniel Lee Bellomy's dad. The two have the same surname and are in the entertainment industry but are not related.

Bellony wearing a golden sling necklace with a cross-shaped pendant. Photo: @danielleebellomy

Source: Instagram

Education

Daniel went to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburg, USA.

Career

Daniel's acting career kicked off in 2012 at Manhattan Theatre Club as a member of the Choir Boys. He later gained attention nationwide after featuring A Matter of Time TV show as Sheriff Sullivan Gridley in 2013.

Daniel Bellomy's movies and TV shows

The series was Daniel's career launchpad, for he has maintained a consistent appearance in movies and TV shows afterwards. His other popular projects are:

Films

2013: A matter of time as Sheriff Sullivan Gridley

Sheriff Sullivan Gridley 2016: The real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story as Kevin Durant

as Kevin Durant 2020: Paint as Austin Gamby

TV Series

2021: The Good fight as Levi

as Levi 2021: Blue Bloods as Warren Pratt,

as Warren Pratt, 2021: Parocast With Darren Partrowitz

Parocast With Darren Partrowitz 2020: Power Book II: Ghost as Zeke

as Zeke 2019: Suits as Jeremy wall

as Jeremy wall 2019: Mrs Flecher as Troy

as Troy 2018: Outcast as Choir Director

as Choir Director 2017: The Deuce

2017: Freak show as Bo-Bo

as Bo-Bo 2014: ABC Discovers: Los Angeles Talent Showcase

Daniel sitting in a private jet. Photo: @danielleebellomy

Source: Instagram

Daniel Bellomy's songs

Apart from acting, he is also an uprising singer. The celebrity uploads his music on his YouTube channel, and it has over a million views as of this writing. Daniel Bellomy's new song, Fire, is now on all music streaming sites. His other tracks are:

Silence

Ain't No Hoe

Ready

Am I the Only One?

Ways

Odyssey

One More Try

Fallen Energy

Focus

Enough Talkin

What happens to Zeke in Power?

Power Book II: Ghost has been airing on Starzplay and Starz. In this American crime drama series, Zeke was to leave his family and pursue a basketball career in the NBA, but running back to his mother cost his life.

Lorenzo (Berto Colon) kills Zeke in a case of mistaken identity. The former met his death while walking up the steps of a private jet to escape family drama. He had just discovered that the late Mecca was his father and his aunt Monet (Mary J Blige) was his mother.

Lorenzo thought he was taking down Season 2's gangster Mecca, who Monet shot between the eyes. As a result, the man gets confused when the news report Mecca's body being found in an apartment.

Zeke was enslaved to his toxic family and controlling mother. He wanted to be a gangster but was too innocent and too good to survive in the world of wealth, power, and crime. As a result, the young man dies due to his hunger for power.

Bellomy confirmed that he would not like his character to return as a ghost in flashbacks next season. The actor may have been on the series for a short time but is grateful for the memories and lessons he learned.

It has been revealed that Zeke’s death will significantly influence events in Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. Monet will be a different person and lose control over her world.

Daniel sitting on the staircase near walls that have graffiti. Photo: @danielleebellomy

Source: Instagram

Her favourite child is gone, and her husband is guilty of the crime. Additionally, how she treated her other children will haunt her. The third season's release date is uncertain, but filming is underway.

Daniel Bellomy's net worth

According to the Wiki website page, the rising American star has accumulated between $100,000- $200,000, primarily from acting.

Does Daniel Lee have Instagram?

The celebrity's Instagram account has more followers than his other social media platforms. He uses the sites to promote his music and acting projects and showcase his lifestyle.

How tall is Zeke from Ghost?

Daniel Bellomy's height is 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall. He weighs around 154 pounds or 70 kilograms. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Daniel Bellomy keeps a low profile regarding his family and love life. His talents keep attracting more fans to his social media pages. Daniel's fans cannot wait to see what the future holds for him.

Source: Legit.ng