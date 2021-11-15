Daniel Bellomy’s biography: age, height, family, net worth, Power Book II
Daniel Bellomy is an American actor, social media celebrity, and entrepreneur. He rose to prominence after his role as Ezekiel in the American crime drama series Power Book II: Ghost.
Daniel Bellomy has featured in other movies and TV shows such as A Matter of Time, Freak Show, and The Real MVP and Suits. Check out his bio.
Daniel Bellomy's profile summary
- Full name: Daniel Lee Bellomy
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 27th November 1994
- Age: 27 years (as of April 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Birthplace: Detroit, United States
- Current residence: New York, USA
- Alma mater: Carnegie Mellon University
- Profession: Actor, singer, and social media personality
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Mother: Cherly Bellomy
- Siblings: 2
- Sexuality: Straight
- Relationship status: Single
- Height in feet: 6’’8 (193 cm)
- Weight: 70 kg (154 lbs)
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Black
- Religion: Christianity
- Net worth: $100- $200k
- Instagram: @danielleebellomy
- Facebook: @danielleebellomy
- Twitter: @BellomyLee
- YouTube: Daniel Lee Bellomy
Who is Daniel Bellomy?
Daniel Lee Bellomy is African-American actor, musician, and social media influencer. Behind the cameras, the celebrity is a brilliant business person.
Where is Daniel Bellomy from?
The actor was born in Detroit, Michigan, and resides in New York.
How old is Daniel Lee Bellomy?
Daniel Bellomy's age is 27 years as of April 2022; he was born on 27th December 1994. His birth sign is Capricorn.
Daniel Bellomy's family
Not much is known about Daniel Bellomy's parents other than his mother, Cherly Bellomy, whom he acknowledged as instrumental in shaping his acting career. Additionally, Daniel Bellomy's siblings are Dave and Cornelius (brothers).
Who is Daniel Bellomy's father?
The star has been tight-lipped regarding his father's whereabouts.
Is Daniel Lee Bellomy related to Bill Bellomy?
Bill Bellomy (an American actor and stand-up comedian) is in his mid-50s. He was born in Newark, New Jersey, USA, and has two children, Bailey Ivory-Rose and Baron, with his wife, Kristen Baker Bellamy.
If you are wondering, "Is Bill Bellomy related to Daniel?" Bill is not Daniel Lee Bellomy's dad. The two have the same surname and are in the entertainment industry but are not related.
Education
Daniel went to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburg, USA.
Career
Daniel's acting career kicked off in 2012 at Manhattan Theatre Club as a member of the Choir Boys. He later gained attention nationwide after featuring A Matter of Time TV show as Sheriff Sullivan Gridley in 2013.
Daniel Bellomy's movies and TV shows
The series was Daniel's career launchpad, for he has maintained a consistent appearance in movies and TV shows afterwards. His other popular projects are:
Films
- 2013: A matter of time as Sheriff Sullivan Gridley
- 2016: The real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story as Kevin Durant
- 2020: Paint as Austin Gamby
TV Series
- 2021: The Good fight as Levi
- 2021: Blue Bloods as Warren Pratt,
- 2021: Parocast With Darren Partrowitz
- 2020: Power Book II: Ghost as Zeke
- 2019: Suits as Jeremy wall
- 2019: Mrs Flecher as Troy
- 2018: Outcast as Choir Director
- 2017: The Deuce
- 2017: Freak show as Bo-Bo
- 2014: ABC Discovers: Los Angeles Talent Showcase
Daniel Bellomy's songs
Apart from acting, he is also an uprising singer. The celebrity uploads his music on his YouTube channel, and it has over a million views as of this writing. Daniel Bellomy's new song, Fire, is now on all music streaming sites. His other tracks are:
- Silence
- Ain't No Hoe
- Ready
- Am I the Only One?
- Ways
- Odyssey
- One More Try
- Fallen Energy
- Focus
- Enough Talkin
What happens to Zeke in Power?
Power Book II: Ghost has been airing on Starzplay and Starz. In this American crime drama series, Zeke was to leave his family and pursue a basketball career in the NBA, but running back to his mother cost his life.
Lorenzo (Berto Colon) kills Zeke in a case of mistaken identity. The former met his death while walking up the steps of a private jet to escape family drama. He had just discovered that the late Mecca was his father and his aunt Monet (Mary J Blige) was his mother.
Lorenzo thought he was taking down Season 2's gangster Mecca, who Monet shot between the eyes. As a result, the man gets confused when the news report Mecca's body being found in an apartment.
Zeke was enslaved to his toxic family and controlling mother. He wanted to be a gangster but was too innocent and too good to survive in the world of wealth, power, and crime. As a result, the young man dies due to his hunger for power.
Bellomy confirmed that he would not like his character to return as a ghost in flashbacks next season. The actor may have been on the series for a short time but is grateful for the memories and lessons he learned.
It has been revealed that Zeke’s death will significantly influence events in Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. Monet will be a different person and lose control over her world.
Her favourite child is gone, and her husband is guilty of the crime. Additionally, how she treated her other children will haunt her. The third season's release date is uncertain, but filming is underway.
Daniel Bellomy's net worth
According to the Wiki website page, the rising American star has accumulated between $100,000- $200,000, primarily from acting.
Does Daniel Lee have Instagram?
The celebrity's Instagram account has more followers than his other social media platforms. He uses the sites to promote his music and acting projects and showcase his lifestyle.
How tall is Zeke from Ghost?
Daniel Bellomy's height is 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall. He weighs around 154 pounds or 70 kilograms. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Daniel Bellomy keeps a low profile regarding his family and love life. His talents keep attracting more fans to his social media pages. Daniel's fans cannot wait to see what the future holds for him.
