Meet Ellie Thumann: age, height, modeling career, boyfriend, net worth

Ellie Thumann is an American Instagram star, content creator, and YouTuber from Phoenix, Arizona, USA. She is well known for running a vlogging and beauty channel on YouTube. She has also worked as a model with brands such as Converse, Garage Clothing, and Sephora Collection.

Ellie Thumann attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Alberto Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

The young YouTuber has also signed with Los Angeles-based company Next Models Management. Have a look at her biography and find out more about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Ellie Thumann Also known as Ellie, ElliexoxoFashion Gender Female Date of birth 29 October 2001 Ellie Thumann's age 21 years (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, USA Current residence Arizona, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (165 cm) Weight 121 lbs (55 kgs) Body measurements 34-26-35 inches (86-66-89 cm) Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Father Amy Thumann Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession YouTuber, Instagram star, and model Net worth $3 million Instagram @elliethumann YouTube Ellie Thumann TikTok @elliethumannlol

Ellie Thumann's biography

Where in Arizona is Ellie Thumann from? The YouTube star was born in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, where her parents raised her alongside her two siblings.

Ellie Thuman's sister is Erin, while her brother is Will. She is an American of white ethnicity.

How old is Ellie Thumann?

Ellie Thumann's birthday is on 29 October. She was born in 2001; hence as of July 2023, she is 21 years old. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Who are Ellie Thumann's parents?

Ellie Thumann attends the Revolve Gallery NYFW Presentation At Hudson Yards in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

While the YouTube star is yet to reveal more information regarding her parents, her dad is a professional businessman, while Ellie Thumann's mom is a housewife.

Career

Ellie Thumann's interest in modelling kicked off at a very young age where she displayed an undeniable passion for modelling, fashion and beauty. In March 2014, she launched a YouTube channel which ultimately resulted in her stardom.

Her first upload was a video titled 10 Facts About Me. It was then followed by a video titled DIY Easter Eggs, where she showed her fans and followers how to prepare creative Easter eggs.

After a while, the YouTuber switched to fashion, beauty, and makeup content, where she interacted with her audience by teaching them numerous beauty hacks and tips.

Within a few years of continued uploads on her channel, she became more popular. Today, she boasts 2.2 million subscribers and over 147 million views on her YouTube channel.

She also has another YouTube channel, EllieThumannVlogs, which she launched in December 2014. She has uploaded only two vlogs titled Visiting My Internet BFF- My First Vlog and Roller Coaster Gone Wrong-Michigan Adventure on this channel. Currently, it has over 19k subscribers and over 102k views.

Why is Ellie Thumann famous?

Ellie rose to her current status as a social media influencer on YouTube. Ellie has also gained fame as a model both on TikTok and Instagram. She maintains an active presence on TikTok, where she boasts a substantial following of over 795k and has received over 80 million likes.

Ellie Thumann's TikTok content primarily revolves around documenting her daily experiences, socializing with friends, fashion and beauty. As for her Instagram account, she has over 1.6 million followers.

Being a fashion icon, Ellie has ventured into the realm of beauty by introducing her line of lip gloss products. Ellie Thumann's lip gloss collection features a lip-plumping oil that enhances the fullness of the lips and a multi-purpose balm suitable for application on the cheeks, eyes, and lips.

Additionally, she offers a fine, non-aerosol mist designed to set makeup and provide long-lasting wear while nourishing the skin for a hydrated and luminous look.

What happened to Ellie Thumann?

YouTuber Ellie Thumann attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week 2023 at the W Hotel Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Mireya Acierto

Source: Getty Images

The model recently began modelling as a SI Swimsuit model. She debuted in the 2023 edition.

Ellie Thumann's net worth

According to OpenMediaHub, her net worth is alleged to be around $3 million. She has made her income from YouTube and Instagram.

Ellie Thumann's Vogue experience

In 2018, Ellie Thumann travelled to New York City for the esteemed Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference. This exclusive event provided her with the incredible opportunity to witness her modelling inspirations share their insights and experiences, offering valuable knowledge about the vibrant fashion industry.

Who is Ellie Thumann's boyfriend?

The model is currently single. She has remained relatively quiet when it comes to sharing her personal life, and not much is known about her dating life.

Where does Ellie Thumann live?

She currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America.

How tall is Ellie Thumann?

Ellie Thumann's height is 5 feet 5 inches. She weighs about 121 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Her body measurements are 34-26-35 inches or 86-66-89 centimetres for her bust, waist, and hips, respectively. In addition, the YouTuber's shoe size is 6 (US).

Fast facts

Here are fun facts about Ellie Thumann.

She enjoys spending time alone.

She often refers to her fans as Elliephants.

She is a mental health advocate.

She loves the colour purple.

She has worked for Next Management Model.

Her favourite movie is Teen Beach Movie.

Model Ellie Thumann believes in creating unique content for her audience. She consistently delivers entertaining vlogs that blend lifestyle, beauty, fashion, and beyond.

Legit.ng recently published Olivia Black's biography. She is an American actress and model renowned for appearing in Pawn Stars, a famous television series.

Olivia Black was born on 14 May 1986 in Maryland, United States of America. Her father is an entrepreneur, while her mother is a stay-at-home mom. Check out her bio to find out more interesting facts about her career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng