Santtu Seppala’s biography: who is Sarah Rafferty’s husband?

Santtu Seppala is an American financial analyst and businessperson with extensive experience in the corporate world, having worked for top companies. Besides his decorated career, he is famously known for being the husband of Suits and Grey Anatomy actress Sarah Rafferty.

Sarah Rafferty and her husband attend Entertainment Weekly Celebration Honoring The Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominees at Chateau Marmont In Los Angeles. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Seppala is a thriving careerist and has worked with companies such as Staxxon and Angeleno Group. Find out more details in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Santtu Seppala

: Santtu Seppala Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 6 December 1974

: 6 December 1974 Age : 47 years old (as of March 2022)

: 47 years old (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Place of birth : Illinois, USA

: Illinois, USA Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 5”

: 5’ 5” Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 143

: 143 Weight in kilograms : 65

: 65 Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Father : Antti V. Seppala

: Antti V. Seppala Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Sarah Grey Rafferty

: Sarah Grey Rafferty Children : 2

: 2 College : Yale University and The Wharton School

: Yale University and The Wharton School Profession : Chief Manager and director

: Chief Manager and director Net worth: $10 million

Santtu Seppala’s biography

Seppala was born in Illinois, USA, to his Finnish parents. His father, Antti V. Seppala, was an independent pharmaceuticals industry consultant in Lake Forest, Illinois. However, not much is known about Santtu Seppala’s family. Before joining college, he grew up in different countries, including Finland, Sweden, Denmark, France, and Germany.

He attended Yale University between 1989 and 1993 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Ethics, Politics and Economics. The business strategist also went to The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania from 1996 to 1998 and obtained his MBA degree.

What is Santtu Seppala’s real name?

He was born Aleksanteri Olli-Pekka Seppala.

When is Santtu Seppala’s birthday?

The businessperson was born on 6 December 1974. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

The businessperson and his wife attend the Moncler dinner in celebration of the boutique grand opening on October 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: GP Images/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

How old is Santtu Seppala?

Santtu Seppala’s age is 47 years as of March 2022.

What is Santtu Seppala’s nationality?

He is an American national. What is Santtu Seppala’s ethnicity? He is of white ethnicity.

What is Santtu Seppala’s job?

Seppala is the vice president of strategy and business development at Angeleno Group. He also works as the chief strategy officer and member of the management committee at Staxxon.

His first job came in 1993 when he worked as a financial analyst at Salomon Brothers. The Finnish Defence Force later employed him for approximately one year until 1996, after which he got a job as an analyst at Lazard Asset Management and worked for about 5 years.

He worked at Cantillon Capital Management as a portfolio manager and Kiitos Capital Management as a managing member and chief investment officer.

What is Santtu Seppala’s net worth?

The celebrity businessman’s exact net worth is unknown, but Popular Networth alleges that it is $10 million. He has a successful career in the corporate world, having worked with several top companies.

Who is Santtu Seppala’s wife?

The financial analyst is married to American actress Sarah Grey Rafferty. Santtu Seppala and Sarah Rafferty met and began dating in 1994 before tying the knot in 2001.

The financial analyst and his wife attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo

Source: Getty Images

Who are Santtu Seppala and Sarah Rafferty’s children?

They have two daughters; Oona Gray, born on 22 October 2007 and Iris Friday, born in January 2012.

What is Santtu Seppala’s height and weight?

Sarah Rafferty’s husband stands at 5 feet and 5 inches (165 cm), and he weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kg).

Fast facts about Santtu Seppala

He dated his wife for approximately 7 years before they married.

He has been happily married for more than two decades.

He has light brown hair and brown eyes.

His parents are Finnish.

Their wedding ceremony was held at the Roman Catholic Church of St. Mary in Greenwich, Connecticut.

He was 30 when he married.

Santtu Seppala is an accomplished careerist. He has vast experience in business management, having worked with some of the best companies. He is also a family man married to Sarah Rafferty and has two children.

