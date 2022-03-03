Broderick Harvey Jr’s biography: who is Steve Harvey's son?

Broderick Harvey Jnr is a fashion designer. He is the owner of the fashion label Need Money Not Friends. He is most recognized, though, as the son of Steve Harvey, an American comedian and television host.

Steve's oldest son during a red carpet event.

Source: Instagram

Steve Harvey's son Broderick is involved in charity work. He works with the Harvey Charity Foundation. Read the article for more details about him.

Profile summary

Full name: Broderick Harvey Jr.

Broderick Harvey Jr. Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 29 April 1991

29 April 1991 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 9"

5' 9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 169

169 Weight in kilograms: 77

77 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Marcia

Marcia Father: Steve

Steve Siblings: 6

6 Relationship status: Single

Single High school: North Springs Charter High School

North Springs Charter High School College: Morehouse College

Morehouse College Profession: Fashion designer

Fashion designer Net worth: $1 million - $5 million

Broderick Harvey Jr's biography

How is Broderick Jr related to Steve Harvey? Broderick is Steve's son, born in the United States of America on 29th April 1991.

Steve's son squatting next to a pink car.

Source: Instagram

Steve, his father, has been married three times. His first wife was Marcia. Marcia and Steve divorced after 14 years of marriage. His second wife was Mary Lee, and his current wife is Marjorie Harvey, whom he married in 2007.

Who is Broderick Harvey Jr's mother?

Broderick Harvey Jr.'s mother is Marcia Harvey. Steve and Marcia met at a wedding party of their mutual friend. She was married to Steve from 1980 to 1994. Together they were blessed with twin daughters Karli and Brandi, born on 20th August 1982, and their son Broderick.

How old is Broderick Harvey Jr?

Broderick Harvey Jr's age is 30 years old as of 2022. According to astrology, his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Broderick Harvey Jr's college life

He attended North Springs high school. He later attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, from 2010 to 2014, earning a bachelor's degree in Arts.

What does Broderick Harvey Jr do?

Broderick Junior has made a name for himself in the fashion and entertainment industries. He is the Need Money Not Friends clothing and shoe line owner and manager. He is also a great photographer and the founder of B. Harvey Photography Inc. He has also participated in his father's show, Family Feud, and helped his father in some of his business ventures.

How much is Broderick Harvey Jr's net worth?

Junior standing next to a jet.

Source: Instagram

According to ABTC, his net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. Unfortunately, this information was not obtained from a reputable source.

Who is Broderick Harvey Jr's wife?

The photographer prefers to keep his personal life private, therefore, details on his dating life and current relationship status aren't available.

How tall is Broderick Harvey Jr?

His height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres), and he weighs 169 pounds (77 kilograms). He has dark brown eyes and black hair.

Broderick Harvey Jr. is a popular celebrity child and a successful businessman who prefers to live a private life away from the spotlight. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

