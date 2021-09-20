Landon McBroom's biography: who is Austin McBroom's brother?

Landon McBroom is a renowned YouTuber, social media personality, and boxer. He became famous for his YouTube channel that he ran together with his ex-girlfriend Shyla. He is also well-known as the brother of the renowned basketball star and online personality Austin McBroom.

Landon attends the Ace Family celebrity basketball shootout for $100K at Sierra Canyon High School on January 11, 2019 in Chatsworth, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Landon had been running the YouTube channel with his ex-girlfriend since 2017, until May 2021, when she announced that they had gone their separate ways. The boxer has since started a separate channel and continues to entertain his followers with updates about his life.

Profile summary

Full name: Landon McBroom

Landon McBroom Nickname: Bad Boy

Bad Boy Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: September 26, 1996

September 26, 1996 Age: 25 (As of 2021)

25 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark-brown

Dark-brown Mother: Michole

Michole Father: Allen

Allen Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Single

Single Ex-girlfriend: Shyla Walker

Shyla Walker Children: 1

1 High school: Paraclete High School

Paraclete High School University: University of California Los Angeles

University of California Los Angeles Profession: YouTuber, social media personality, boxer, entrepreneur

YouTuber, social media personality, boxer, entrepreneur Net worth: $6 million

$6 million Instagram: @landonmcbroom_

@landonmcbroom_ TikTok: @.landonmcbroom

Landon McBroom's biography

The YouTube star grew up in Los Angeles with his elder brother Austin. His dad is named Allen, while his mum is Michole. Landon McBroom's parents divorced, and their dad later remarried. The brothers have two half-siblings from their dad's second marriage.

How old is Landon McBroom?

Landon McBroom's birthday is September 26, 1996. He was born in Los Angeles, California, USA.

As of 2021, Landon McBroom's age is 25.

Education

The YouTuber attended Paraclete High School, after which he joined the University of California Los Angeles.

Career

The content creator started off as a sportsperson. He has been interested in sports since he was a young boy. He was involved in sports such as boxing and basketball. He is also a certified trainer.

Austin McBroom's brother is still an active boxer. He has been involved in various boxing events, including the June 2021 Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms.

The boxer began a YouTube channel named THIS IS L&S in 2017, together with his girlfriend. They would share content about their everyday lives, their relationship, challenges, pranks, and reaction videos. They had garnered over 3.05 million subscribers. After they split in May 2021, Landon began his self-titled channel, and he currently has 207k+ subscribers.

McBroom is also popular on Instagram, with over a million followers.

Relationship between Shyla Walker and Landon McBroom

The pair met via Twitter, became friends and started dating in 2016. They welcomed their daughter Souline on December 19, 2019.

Landon McBroom and Shyla Walker's relationship came to an end in 2021. Shyla disclosed on THIS IS L&S that they were no longer together with Landon in May 2021 and that the channel would henceforth be hers.

Shyla said that Landon had decided to focus more on boxing, but she was going to keep providing the channel's subscribers with exciting content on her own.

Shyla and Landon attend Thirst Project's 10th Annual Thirst Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In August 2021, Shyla alleged that Landon had physically abused her and attempted to kidnap their daughter. In turn, she got a temporary restraining order against him. She said she wanted her daughter's privacy to be respected and that Souline should not be used for clout or financial returns.

Landon responded to the claims in his YouTube channel, giving his side of the story. He said that he had never been involved in any domestic abuse. He also stated that he had not tried to kidnap his daughter and that Shyla had unfairly obtained a restraining order against him.

The father of one shared that he was not using his daughter for clout or money and that he was thrilled to be back in her life.

Landon Mcbroom's net worth

Landon has an estimated net worth of $8 million. However, there is no official information on the subject. He makes his income from his career as a YouTuber, boxer, and social media personality.

In September 2021, the online personality was accused of using Pinterest photos to portray an opulent lifestyle, but the accuracy of the claim is not confirmed.

Landon McBroom is a successful YouTuber, boxer, and social media personality. He is a father of one and the brother of the famed basketballer Austin McBroom.

