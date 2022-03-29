For marriages, it either works or not and while some Nigerian celebrities have continued to enjoy marital bliss, others have ended up divorced

Some divorced Nigerian actresses have gone on to get married and continue to live their best lives with their partners

Others however are still living the baby girl lifestyle, single, maybe searching but most importantly, living their best lives as well

Some of the most beautiful and sought after Nigerian actresses have tasted marriage before but left due to irreconcilable differences.

As expected, some of the divorced stars have gone on to re-marry, have kids and now flaunt their new partners on social media.

Others like Tonto Dikeh, Kate Henshaw, Osas Ighodaro are still single, probably searching, but doing well for themselves regardless.

Legit.ng brings you a list of some Nigerian actresses who were once married but are now single.

1. Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh was married to Olakunle Churchill and they have a son, King Andre together.

Since their split, the actress has been in relationships, with her last one ending in a messy drama that trended on social media for days.

Tonto's ex-hubby has since remarried her former friend, Rosy Meurer and they also have a son together.

2. Kate Henshaw

The Nollywood veteran was married to Roderick James Nuttal. The couple were together for 12 years and seemed to be quite happy, but broke up in 2011.

Kate and her ex-hubby have a daughter, Gabrielle Nutall together.

Now the mum of one is dedicated to her fitness lifestyle and at 50, she looks better than some young ladies in their 30s.

3. Osas Ighodaro

The curvy actress turns heads both online and offline. She was married to her fellow star, Gbenro Ajibade.

In 2019, the movie star removed her husband's name from her Instagram bio, which confirmed speculations. Now they co-parent their daughter, Azariah.

Osas is however living her best life, appearing in movies and setting social media on fire with her beautiful figure.

4. Yvonne Jegede

In September 2020, few days after her birthday, the movie star decided to forgive her ex-husband, Abounce Fawole.

Yvonne was late veteran Bukky Ajayi's daughter-in-law and the union produced a son in 2019 before it crashed.

The actress is also growing and flourishing as a single mum and woman.

5. Iyabo Ojo

Since Iyabo split from her hubby and moved on with her two beautiful kids, it has been a huge ride for her, mostly sweet moments.

The actress has not been linked to any man or publicly talked about her love life if she has one, but she is definitely doing well for herself.

Iyabo's kids, Priscilla and Festus are both grown now and living independent lives.

6. Ini Edo

Philip Ehiagwina was Ini Edo's first husband, and they started dating back in 2007. They married in 2008 and divorced in 2014.

Since then, the 39-year-old actress has been living life on her terms without a hint about another marriage or relationship.

Ini might not even get to settle down anymore seeing as she announced the arrival of her daughter via surrogacy.

7. Damilola Adegbite

In 2015, Damilola Adegbite married Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh after the arrival of their son a year before.

Two years after, rumours rented the air and the much-loved couple finally drifted apart in 2017.

The actress is yet to remarry but she has been living her life to the fullest and smashing her dreams.

8. Ayo Adesanya

The veteran actress got married in the early 2000s to Nollywood producer and actor Omogoriola Hassan, and they had a son together.

After over seven years together, the couple split in 2008 and have both continued to live their lives individually.

The actress also revealed that she's not sure about settling down.

