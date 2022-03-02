Chyna Tahjere Griffin, an American songwriter, is known due to her songs like Grown Lady and Alright featuring Kiyamma Griffin. She is also widely recognized as the daughter of Kiyamma Griffin and the RnB celebrity Faith Evans.

Chyna Tahjere Griffin smiling in front of a camera. Photo: @tahjereofficial

Source: Instagram

Chyna Tahjere Griffin is a rapper, producer, and former makeup artist. Keep reading to discover more about her life.

Chyna Tahjere Griffin's biography

A photo of Faith Evans’ daughter. Photo: @tahjereofficial

Source: Instagram

Who is Faith Evan's daughter? Chyna Tahjere is Faith's eldest child. She was born on 1 April 1993 in New Jersey. She has three step-brothers from her mother's side, CJ Wallace (The Notorious Biggie's son), Joshua Russaw, and Ryder Evan Russaw (Todd Russaw's sons).

Who is Chyna Tahjere Griffin's father?

Who is the father of Faith Evans’ daughter China? Chyna was raised in a family of celebrities in the entertainment field. Kiyamma Griffin is Chyna's biological father. He is a prominent music producer and director.

Is Chyna Biggie's daughter?

No. She is her stepdaughter. However, Biggie brought up the American musician till his death and she deeply identifies with him. Chyna once posted a fascinating message on Instagram, recalling the little time she spent with him.

Educational background

The famous musician studied at the live Davis Institute of Recorded Music University.

How old is Chyna Tahjere Griffin?

She is 28 years old (as of 2022). She celebrates her birthday on 1 April each year. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Being the daughter of music stars, Chyna developed a love for music from a tender age. She began writing music at four years and had polished her keyboard playing skills at seven years. The music star released her debut single titled Grown Lady in 2012.

The song was well received and enlisted in the Billboard Charts. The same year, she released a song titled Alright featuring Kiyamma.

Chyna also became a crew member of Mahisa's Orphan's program called Mind Your Business in 2018. She has worked as a make-up artist for celebrities, including Nicole Lynn, Mahisa Dellinger, and Jasmine Solano.

What is Chyna Tahjere Griffin’s net worth?

A photo of Chyna Tahjere in a black dress. Photo: @tahjereofficial

Source: Twitter

The singer has been in the music industry for almost a decade. She has earned a fortune through proceeds from her career as a rapper and singer. As per the XYZ news platform, she is alleged to be $1 million as of 2022.

Who is Chyna Tahjere Griffin’s boyfriend?

Tahjere is in a relationship with Bobby Brown, a famous rapper and musician. The lovebirds met while recording a song.

How tall is Faith Evans’ daughter?

She is 5 feet and 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs 176 lbs (80 kilograms). She has dark brown eyes and black hair.

Chyna Tahjere Griffin was born and raised by celebrity parents, in the music industry, and she is following their musical footsteps. Her future in the music industry looks bright.

Source: Legit.ng