Trinity Morisette’s biography: age, height, net worth, measurements

Trinity Morisette is an American young model and social media influencer known for sharing lots of entertaining content on her TikTok account. She is also known for being an anti-cyberbullying campaigner and has created a movement to combat it.

A picture of the social media influencer. Photo: @trinity_morisette

Source: Instagram

What is Trinity Morisette’s nationality? She is an American national of white ethnicity and currently resides in Florida, USA. Read her bio for more details about her life.

Profile summary

Full name : Trinity Morisette

: Trinity Morisette Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 25 March 2003

: 25 March 2003 Age : 19 years old (as of 2022)

: 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Detroit, Michigan, USA

: Detroit, Michigan, USA Current residence : Florida, USA

: Florida, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 5”

: 5’ 5” Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 112

: 112 Weight in kilograms : 51

: 51 Body measurements in inches : 34-28-32

: 34-28-32 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-71-81

: 86-71-81 Shoe size : 6 (US)

: 6 (US) Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Single

: Single University : Florida Atlantic University

: Florida Atlantic University Profession : Social media influencer, model

: Social media influencer, model Net worth : $100k

: $100k TikTok: @trinity

Trinity Morisette’s bio

The TikTok star was born on 25 March 2003 in Detroit, Michigan, USA. Details about Trinity Morisette’s parents are unknown, but her mother, Michelle, supported her ambitions as she grew up. Her sister is called Payton, while her brother’s name is Gino. Gino has Down syndrome.

Trinity did not go to high school but went straight to college from middle school at 14. She was admitted at Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlanta University, where she studied Neuroscience and Biomedical programs. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Neuroscience in December 2021.

When is Trinity Morisette’s birthday?

The young model celebrates her birthday on 25 March every year. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

The model strikes a pose for a picture. Photo: @trinity_morisette

Source: Instagram

How old is Trinity Morisette?

Trinity Morisette’s age is 19 years as of March 2022.

Why is Trinity Morisette famous?

She is a renowned model and social media influencer. Trinity began working as an influencer for exotic cars companies such as Ford and Mercedes and soon gained popularity on Instagram due to her modelling pictures.

The young model also shared her videos on TikTok, and her followers steadily increased on the platform. She is best known for her lip syncs, dance clips, and other relatable content.

The TikTok star created Kindness Matters Movement to combat cyberbullying after receiving backlash for sharing her videos and pictures on various platforms. She advocates for body positivity, promoting mental health and inner beauty.

What is Trinity Morisette’s net worth?

According to Wealthy Celebrity, the social media influencer’s net worth is approximately $100k. However, the source is unverified, and thus, the information is unreliable. Trinity makes her money as a social media influencer and model.

Who is Trinity Morisette dating?

The American celebrity entertainer is presumably not dating anyone at the moment. She has neither revealed her dating history nor hinted at dating anyone soon.

What are Trinity Morisette’s body measurements?

Trinity Morisette’s height is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 cm), and she weighs approximately 112 pounds (51 kg). Her bust, waist and hips are 34-28-32 inches (86-71-81 cm). She has a generally slender body type. Furthermore, the model has light brown hair and brown eyes.

The American model in a red dress. Photo: @trinity_morisette

Source: Instagram

Has Trinity Morisette undergone plastic surgery?

Even though there are online rumours about her plastic surgery, the celebrity has not confirmed or denied the allegations.

Is Trinity Morisette active on social media?

Morisette is active on multiple social media platforms. Her TikTok account is the most popular with 4 million followers, while her Instagram account has over 600 thousand followers. She is also with more than a thousand followers.

Trinity Morisette is a model and social media influencer. Moreover, she is an anti-cyberbullying campaigner.

Source: Legit.ng