Rhys Matthew Bond’s biography: age, girlfriend, movies and TV shows

Rhys Matthew Bond is a young actor who has been in films such as Good Witch, Heartland, and Deadly Exchange. He has been acting for eight years and has a promising career ahead of him.

Matthew standing infront of an ocean. Photo: @rhysmatthewbond

Source: Facebook

Rhys is a young up-and-coming actor. Despite the fact that he has only been in the entertainment industry for a short time, he has already earned eight acting films and television shows.

Profile summary

Full name : Rhys Matthew Bond

: Rhys Matthew Bond Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 11 June 1998

: 11 June 1998 Age : 23 years (as of 2022)

: 23 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth : London, England, United Kingdom

: London, England, United Kingdom Current residence : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 10"

: 5' 10" Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds : 154

: 154 Weight in kilograms : 70

: 70 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Tirana Bond

: Tirana Bond Father : Neil Bond

: Neil Bond Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Actor

: Actor Facebook:

Rhys Matthew Bond's biography

A photo of Rhys Matthew Bond. Photo: @rhysmatthewbond

Source: Instagram

Is Rhys Matthew Bond British? Yes, he is a British national. He was born in London, England on 11 June 1998. His family relocated to Columbia, Canada, when he was ten years old.

His father, Neil works as an internet marketing consultant while his mother Tirana works as a gemologist. He has a younger sister named Zoe.

How old is Rhys Matthew Bond?

Rhys Matthew Bond's age is 23 years as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Education

He began his education in British Columbia as a Visual Arts student, but he changed his major to drama at the beginning of his high school.

Career

Bond made his acting debut as an Obnoxious High Schooler in The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story. He has seven acting credits to his name and won the 37th Annual Young Artist Awards in 2016.

Rhys Matthew Bond's movies and TV shows

Rhys Matthew Bond holding a Christmas tree. Photo: @rhysmatthewbond

Source: Facebook

Below is a list of all the films and TV series he has played a role in, according to his IMDb profile.

Films

2017: Deadly Exchange as Jack

as Jack 2017: Love at First Glance as Teenage James

as Teenage James 2014: R.L. Stine's the Haunting Hour as Jason

as Jason 2014: The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story as Obnoxious High Schooler

TV series

2015-2020: Good Witch as Nick Radford

as Nick Radford 2017-2018: Heartland as Dylan Westfield

as Dylan Westfield 2015: Detective McLean as Cameron Olson

Who is Rhys Matthew Bond's girlfriend?

The actor keeps his private life away from the media. As a result, not much is known about his dating life, and he is presumed to be single. However, in past, he was rumoured to date Emery Kelly and Grace Russel (Bailee Madson). Emery Kelly and Bond allegedly had a messy breakup.

Body measurements

Matthew's height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres), and he weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms). The actor has dark brown hair and eyes.

What is Rhys Matthew Bond doing now?

His last acting role was in 2020 in the TV series Good Witch. Not much is known about his current endeavours however, according to his Instagram page, he enjoys going out on hikes with friends.

Rhys Matthew Bond has been in the entertainment industry for a while now. He is a talented actor whose Hollywood star continues to shine brighter.

