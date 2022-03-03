Rhys Matthew Bond’s biography: age, girlfriend, movies and TV shows
Rhys Matthew Bond is a young actor who has been in films such as Good Witch, Heartland, and Deadly Exchange. He has been acting for eight years and has a promising career ahead of him.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Rhys is a young up-and-coming actor. Despite the fact that he has only been in the entertainment industry for a short time, he has already earned eight acting films and television shows.
Profile summary
- Full name: Rhys Matthew Bond
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 11 June 1998
- Age: 23 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Place of birth: London, England, United Kingdom
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Nationality: British
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 10"
- Height in centimetres: 178
- Weight in pounds: 154
- Weight in kilograms: 70
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Tirana Bond
- Father: Neil Bond
- Siblings: 1
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Actor
- Facebook: Rhys Matthew Bond
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Rhys Matthew Bond's biography
Is Rhys Matthew Bond British? Yes, he is a British national. He was born in London, England on 11 June 1998. His family relocated to Columbia, Canada, when he was ten years old.
His father, Neil works as an internet marketing consultant while his mother Tirana works as a gemologist. He has a younger sister named Zoe.
How old is Rhys Matthew Bond?
Rhys Matthew Bond's age is 23 years as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Gemini.
Education
He began his education in British Columbia as a Visual Arts student, but he changed his major to drama at the beginning of his high school.
Career
Bond made his acting debut as an Obnoxious High Schooler in The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story. He has seven acting credits to his name and won the 37th Annual Young Artist Awards in 2016.
Rhys Matthew Bond's movies and TV shows
Below is a list of all the films and TV series he has played a role in, according to his IMDb profile.
Films
- 2017: Deadly Exchange as Jack
- 2017: Love at First Glance as Teenage James
- 2014: R.L. Stine's the Haunting Hour as Jason
- 2014: The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story as Obnoxious High Schooler
TV series
- 2015-2020: Good Witch as Nick Radford
- 2017-2018: Heartland as Dylan Westfield
- 2015: Detective McLean as Cameron Olson
Who is Rhys Matthew Bond's girlfriend?
The actor keeps his private life away from the media. As a result, not much is known about his dating life, and he is presumed to be single. However, in past, he was rumoured to date Emery Kelly and Grace Russel (Bailee Madson). Emery Kelly and Bond allegedly had a messy breakup.
Body measurements
Matthew's height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres), and he weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms). The actor has dark brown hair and eyes.
What is Rhys Matthew Bond doing now?
His last acting role was in 2020 in the TV series Good Witch. Not much is known about his current endeavours however, according to his Instagram page, he enjoys going out on hikes with friends.
Rhys Matthew Bond has been in the entertainment industry for a while now. He is a talented actor whose Hollywood star continues to shine brighter.
READ ALSO: Arienne Mandi's biography: age, birthday, nationality, partner
Legit.ng recently published an article on Arienne Mandi. She is an American actress best known for her performance as Dani Nunez in The L Word: Generation Q. She has also appeared in several other TV episodes and movies, including NCIS (2018) and Escape Artist (2017).
The actress was born in Los Angeles, California, to Luz Cecilia Saenz and Ali Reza Mandighomi. Her parents are Persian and Middle Eastern immigrants who arrived in the United States before Arienne was born. She grew up alongside her sister, Nazanin Mandi. Besides acting, Arienne is very active on social media, posting images and videos daily.
Source: Legit.ng