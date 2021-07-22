Natalie Mariduena's bio: age, boyfriend, net worth, David Dobrik

Natalie Mariduena is a famous American social media influencer. She is well known as the former assistant of the famous YouTube star David Dobrik. Who is Natalie Mariduena when the cameras are not rolling?

The social media star poses for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show on July 10, 2021. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Source: Getty Images

Dobrik and Noel were schoolmates before they became colleagues. How old is Natalie Mariduena? What is her family background? What is the story behind her career? Get the answers to these and more questions on Natalie's bio below.

Profile summary

Full name: Natalina Noel Mariduena

Natalina Noel Mariduena Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: December 1, 1996

December 1, 1996 Age: 24 (as of July 2021)

24 (as of July 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Vernon Hills, Illinois, United States

Vernon Hills, Illinois, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements in inches: 34-24-39

34-24-39 Body measurements in cm: 86-61-99

86-61-99 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Shoe size: 5 (UK)

5 (UK) Mother: Jenn Mariduena

Jenn Mariduena Father: Homero Mariduena

Homero Mariduena Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Boyfriend: Todd Smith

Todd Smith Education: Lake Forest College

Lake Forest College Career: Social media personality

Social media personality Famous as: Assistant to David Dobrik

Assistant to David Dobrik Net worth: $400,000-600,000

$400,000-600,000 Instagram: @natalinanoel

@natalinanoel TikTok. @nataliemariduena

@nataliemariduena Twitter: Natalie Mariduena

Natalie Mariduena's biography

Natalie Mariduena's birthday is December 1, 1996. She was born in Vernon Hills, Illinois, USA.

As of 2021, Natalie Mariduena's age is 24. She grew up in her birth town but later moved to Lake Forest in Illinois, where she attended college.

Noel has two sisters on her father's side, namely Isa and Lauren. Natalie Mariduena's mom is Jenn Mariduena, and her dad is Homero Mariduena. Homero is a pharmaceutical executive.

Natalie used to play soccer during her time in college. She is still an active person and loves hiking, exercising in outdoor spaces, and riding bikes.

The social media star attends the 9th Annual Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 13, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Is Natalie Mariduena Hispanic?

Mariduena's father is Hispanic, and her mother is White, which means that Natalie is 50% Hispanic.

Education

The social media personality went to Vernon Hills High School. She later attended Lake Forest College, where she studied Psychology and Environmental Studies.

Noel was a member and the social chair of the Alpha Pi chapter of Lake Forest College.

Natalie Mariduena's career

Noel's journey to fame started when she became David Dobrik's assistant. She has since appeared in several of David's videos, and her fans love her for her warm personality and humour. She quickly became a part of Dobrik's adored 'Vlog Squad.'

Natalie became the executive assistant of David's company David Dobrik LLC in 2017. She would work beside the YouTuber in designing his merchandise and planning out his content. She also helped in managing David's brand deal projects.

The David Dobrik and Natalie Noel duo met in school while studying at Vernon Hills High School. They grew up together and have been long-time friends. David invited Noel to go to Los Angeles and help him manage his business when she was still in school. She started as an intern before she completed school and later joined him fully as his executive assistant.

When working as his assistant, Natalie lived in Dobrik's Los Angeles mansion. She also accompanied him to his meetings, parties, award shows, music festivals, etc. David gifted Mariduena a car on her 22nd birthday and another on her 23rd to appreciate her hard work in his team.

Natalie is a successful social media personality in her own right. She has over 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 3.4 million followers on TikTok.

Noel currently runs branding for the photo-sharing app Dispo, which Dobrik created.

Is Natalie Mariduena still Dobrik's assistant?

Mariduena no longer works as Dobrik's assistant. However, she and David are still friends, and she was seen supporting him online after he faced sexual assault claims.

David and Noel visit SiriusXM Studios on February 13, 2020 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Natalie Mariduena's house

In early 2021, Noel and David moved to a different house from the one they used to live in. She invited a top interior designer to do a makeover for her bedroom, which she loved, and a video of the whole process was posted on YouTube.

Who is Natalie Mariduena dating?

Is Natalie Mariduena single? No, she's not. She has been dating Todd Smith since 2020. Natalie Noel's boyfriend is one of the Vlog Squad members.

Many people have raised the question of whether David and Noel have dated because of the chemistry the pair seems to portray in their videos and photos together. In a previous interview, Dobrik admitted that he had a slight crush on Natalie in high school. Their relationship grew, not romantically, but as great friends and colleagues.

In 2020, Dobrik and Natalie addressed the suspicion that they were dating, clarifying that they were not dating. Dobrik said that it should be clear by then that he was never going to be Natalie Mariduena's boyfriend.

How tall is Natalie Noel?

Natalie Mariduena's height is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 cm). She weighs about 127 lb (58kg). She has brown hair and dark brown eyes.

How much is Natalie Mariduena worth?

Despite Mariduena's fame and popularity, it is not clear how much she is worth. Various sources allege that it is somewhere between $400,000 and $600,000.

The influencer's wealth can be attributed to her work with Dobrik and their brand Dispo, as well as to many brand deals she has had. Some of the brands she has worked over the years include Steve Madden, EyeBuyDirect, Dollar Shave Club, Vitafusion, RepHresh, among many others.

Natalie Mariduena is a successful social media star. While she initially became famous for working as the personal assistant to David Dobrik, she has gone ahead to create a name for herself across various social media platforms, attracting millions of followers.

READ ALSO: Maia Mitchell’s biography: age, height, sister, boyfriend, movies

Legit.ng recently published an article on Maia Mitchell. She is an Australian actress and singer, best known for her appearances in Good Trouble and Trapped. She has also released two music albums.

The movie star has been nominated for Teen Choice Awards in the category of Choice Summer TV Star and Choice TV Actress: Drama for six years. Find out all about her in her bio.

Source: Legit Newspaper