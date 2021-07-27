Anisa Jomha's biography: who is iDubbbz's girlfriend-turned-wife?

Anisa Jomha is a successful Youtuber, Twitch streamer, and social media personality from Canada. She is famous for her YouTube and Twitch content, as well as for her relationship with the renowned YouTuber iDubbbz.

Anisa rose to fame for her live streams on Twitch, and it escalated when she started dating iDubbbz. Exactly who is iDubbbz married to? Find out all about her here.

Anisa Jomha's biography

What is iDubbbz's girlfriend's name? She is known as Anisa Jomha. Anisa was born on June 25, 1993, in Edmonton, Alberta, in Canada. As of 2021, she is 28 years old.

What race is Anisa Jomha? She has mixed ethnicity. Her mom is Irish, while her dad is Lebanese.

Jomha's mum is named Maureen. She has an older brother named Muhammad and a little sister named Iman.

Jomha was raised in the Islam religion, but she said that she does not follow the religion anymore in one of her videos. Her mum was raised Catholic, but she converted to Islam when she got married to her dad.

Education

The content creator went to Harry Ainlay High School. She later joined the University of Alberta, where she graduated with a B.Ed in Fine and Studio Arts in 2014. She used to participate in lacrosse and ice hockey in her school years.

Anisa Jomha's career

Anisa started her career as a gameplay streamer on Twitch with the name Raihnbowkidz before she changed it to her official name. She later started her YouTube channel in March 2015, where she posts her Twitch streams, challenges, and talks about her life.

On her Twitch channel, Anisa chats with her viewers and also plays League of Legends. In her career, she has faced both positive and negative reception.

In her initial streams on Twitch, she would wear revealing clothes and was branded a "boobie streamer." Jomha's mother didn't like how her daughter was being perceived, and she stepped up to moderate her streaming and vlogging activities to ensure that she was decent.

Anisa has also faced the challenge of being banned on Twitch after the controversy of her selling her private photos via a subscription platform. However, she continued streaming after the controversy cooled down.

Anisa currently has 234k followers on Twitch. She also posts regularly on her YouTube channel, where she has over 98k followers. In addition, the streamer has an OnlyFans profile. She was previously on Reddit but was banned for excessive copyright removals.

Besides her work as a content creator, Anisa has worked as a waitress in a bar, as a sales executive, and lacrosse instructor.

Relationship with iDubbbz

Anisa has been iDubbbz's girlfriend since 2016. The couple met via Twitter and built a friendship that grew into strong love. Jomha has appeared in many of Ian's videos.

The couple has faced its share of controversies, mostly surrounding Jomha's actions online. iDubbbz's gf decided to sell private photos of herself on an adult website, and many people had negative comments about it. Ian supported his partner's decision, and some people were also against him for supporting her.

Anisa has also been seen to be unkind on some occasions when talking about people online. She is said to have even commented negatively about Ian in one of her streams. She is also said to have been seen flirting with Chris Ray Gun.

Are iDubbbz and Anisa still dating?

The couple is still together and is actually married. According to Anisa's posts on social media, they eloped in June 2021.

Anisa Jomha is a successful YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and social media star. She is the wife of the famed YouTuber iDubbbz.

