October Gonzalez’s biography: who is Tony Gonzalez’s wife?

October Gonzalez is a television personality and producer from the United States who is best known for being the wife of Tony Gonzalez, a well-known NFL player. The pair have been together for a long time and have three children together.

Profile summary

Real name: October Calinda Vegas-Russell

October Calinda Vegas-Russell Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 10th October 1980

10th October 1980 Age: 41 years (as of 2021)

41 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Current residence: Huntington Beach, California

Huntington Beach, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 125

125 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father: Pat Vegas

Pat Vegas Siblings: 4

4 Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Tony Gonzalez

Tony Gonzalez Children: 3

3 High school: West Brook Senior High School

West Brook Senior High School University: University of Texas

University of Texas Profession: Actress and producer

Actress and producer October Gonzalez's Instagram: @octobergonz

October Gonzalez's bio

The reality TV star was born in 1980 as October Calinda Vegas-Russell. She is the daughter of famous musician Pat Vegas, who was one of the members of the 70s band Redbone.

October, Tony and their children. Photo: @octobergonz

Source: Instagram

She was raised along with her three sisters and brother. One of October Gonzalez's sisters is called Sarah Vegas.

Where is October Gonzalez from?

She hails from Los Angeles, California, USA.

What is October Gonzalez's age?

As of 2021, the TV personality is 41 years old. She celebrates her birthday on 10th October.

Education

October attended West Brook Senior High School and later graduated from the University of Texas.

Career

October started her career as a bartender before establishing herself as a television personality. She made her first appearance on a documentary series, E! True Hollywood Story, in 2009, appearing on an episode of Football Wives. She also co-hosted and produced the TV series The View in 2014.

Her big break was when she appeared in an episode of a game show, Beat Shazam, as the DJ in 2017. Later that year, she also made her appearance in some other television series, including Daily Pop and Home & Family.

In 2019, she appeared in the television series Modern Family as a TV Nurse. Below is a summary of all the shows she has appeared in according to her IMDb page.

A Football Life (2019)

(2019) Home & Family (2017)

(2017) Beat Shazam (2017)

(2017) Daily Pop (2017)

(2017) Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World (2017)

(2017) Rachael Ray (2014-2016)

(2014-2016) FabLife (2016)

(2016) Play It Forward (2015)

(2015) Entertainment Tonight (2014-2015)

(2014-2015) The View (2014)

(2014) E! True Hollywood Story (2009)

Why did October leave Beat Shazam?

October served as the in-house DJ on Beat Shazam during the first season. She was replaced as the DJ by Corinne Foxx during the second season. The circumstances behind October's departure from the show are still unknown.

Is Tony Gonzalez still married to October?

October and Tony Gonzalez. Photo: @octobergonz

Source: Instagram

Yes, he is. Tony and October have been together for more than a decade now. The couple had a commitment ceremony in California on 20th July 2007, and they consider themselves married even though they are not legally married. Tony Gonzalez and his wife have three children, two daughters and a son.

Height, weight, and body measurements

Tony Gonzalez's wife's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) and she weighs 125 lbs (57 kgs). She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Other endeavours

October participates in philanthropic activities and supports a variety of charitable organizations. She was featured in an advertisement campaign for PETA, a well-known animal rights organization, in 2009.

She also organized a show called Pink Party, which honoured teenagers at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta facing cancer, and is also a big supporter of the Shadow Buddies Foundation.

What happened to October Gonzalez? Since 2019, she has not made an appearance on any TV show or film. She is currently raising her three kids and spending time more time with them. She is also active on Instagram.

