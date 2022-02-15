Ellen Hamilton Latzen’s biography: age, husband, movies, net worth

Ellen Hamilton Latzen is a former American child actress. She played the role of Ruby Sue in National Lampoon's Christmas and Ellen Gallagher in Fatal Attraction.

The former actress in a green top. Photo: @ellenlatzen

Source: Instagram

What happened to Ellen Hamilton Latzen? Since 1997, she has not appeared in any movie or TV show. Find out more about the former American child actress, Ellen Hamilton.

Ellen Hamilton Latzen's biography

Latzen with her dog. Photo: @ellenlatzen

Source: Instagram

Actress Ellen Hamilton Latzen was born in New York, the United States of America. Her parents are Anne Hamilton, a web designer, and Bob Latzen, a salesman. She grew up alongside her two sisters, Amy Latzen and Elena.

Her parents separated when she was four, and she lived with her dad and stepmother Lorrie Latzen for the most part of her childhood.

How old is Ellen Latzen?

The former actress is 41 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1980. She celebrates her birthday on 26 July every year, and her birth sign is Leo.

Concerning her education, she attended the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, California. Later on, she proceeded to New York University.

What movies did Ellen Hamilton Latzen play in?

When it comes to her acting career, her first appearance was as Ellen Gallagher in the 1987 American film, Fatal Attraction. This was after her mum came across an advertisement in the paper about open casting for a new movie and convinced her to try it. In the same year, she appeared as Michelle Davis in the series Family Ties.

The actress has also been featured in other films and television shows such as ABC Afterschool Specials and Boys Life 2. She quit her acting career after relocating to Vermont for boarding school. She did not return to the entertainment industry after completing her education.

Ellen Hamilton Latzen's movies and TV series

Below is a list of the films and television series Ellen Hamilton Latzen has appeared in.

Boys Life 2 (1997) as Carol

(1997) as Carol Alkali, Iowa (1997) as Carol

(1997) as Carol ABC Afterschool Specials (1990) as Casey Walsh

(1990) as Casey Walsh National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) as Ruby Sue

(1989) as Ruby Sue The Equalizer (1989) as Mindy Morrison

(1989) as Mindy Morrison Mr. North (1988) as Ada

(1988) as Ada Family Ties (1987) as Michelle Davis

(1987) as Michelle Davis Fatal Attraction (1989) as Ellen Gallagher

What is Ellen Latzen's net worth?

According to Biographymask, she is allegedly worth $13.5 million. Nevertheless, there is no official information on the subject.

Who is Ellen Hamilton Latzen's husband?

Hamilton at the park with her boyfriend. Photo: @ellenlatzen

Source: Instagram

Ellen does not have a husband. However, she has been in a relationship with her boyfriend, Dave Baum, since 2015. The pair met for the first time at Phish's annual Labor Day run and soon started dating.

What happened to Ellen Hamilton Latzen?

Actress Ellen Hamilton Latzen left acting after finding it difficult to balance schooling and acting work. Even after completing her education, she did not return to acting.

Where is Ellen Hamilton Latzen now?

She resides in Los Angeles. She is currently a host on a podcast titled Watched. It is about her experiences as a child actor. Additionally, it depicts the life of a child in the acting industry.

Ellen Hamilton Latzen is a former child actress from the United States. She developed an interest in the entertainment industry at a young age, something that possibly contributed to her significant success at a relatively young age.

