Biannca Prince’s biography: age, height, birthday, family, net worth
Biannca Raines, famously known as Biannca Prince, is an American-based YouTuber, content creator, social media influencer, and musical artist. Additionally, she is renowned for running three YouTube channels: The Prince Family, D&B Nation, and a self-titled channel.
Raines has made a name in the social media sphere and the music industry, where she is recognised for her music videos, I Miss Her, Sheesh, and Now We Up. Is the YouTuber married? Yes, she is married to a fellow YouTuber, Damien Antwon Prince.
Profile summary
- Full name: Biannca Ryann Raines
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 6 March 1997
- Biannca Prince's age: 25 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Indiana, United States of America
- Current residence: The United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'3"
- Height in centimetres: 160
- Weight in pounds: 128
- Weight in kilograms: 58
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Jennifer
- Father: Charles
- Siblings: 5
- Marital status: Married
- Husband: Damien Antwon Prince
- Children: 4
- School: R. Nelson Snider High School
- Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer, musical artist
- Net worth: $4 million
- YouTube: D&B Nation, Biannca Prince, and The Prince Family
- Instagram: @x_bianncaraines
Biannca Prince's biography
Where is Biannca, the YouTuber, from? She was born in Indiana, the United States of America, as Biannca Raines. Biannca Prince's parents are Jennifer and Charles Raines.
Does Biannca Prince have sisters? Yes, she does. She has four sisters, Alexis, Christian, Chanelle, Jaqueshia, and a little brother, Ryann Jr.
She attended R. Nelson Snider High School.
What race is Biannca Raines?
The YouTuber is an American national of a mixed ethnic background.
When is Biannca Prince's birthday?
The social media sensation was born on 6 March 1997. What is Biannca's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Pisces.
How old is Biannca Prince?
As of 2022, she is 25 years old.
Rise to stardom
Raines' social media journey began in 2012 when she created a Twitter account. Later in 2016, she and her husband, Damien Prince, started a YouTube channel, D&B Nation.
As of 2022, the D&B Nation channel has over 4.1 million subscribers and 296 million views. In addition to that, she has a self-titled YouTube channel in which she often uploads fashion hauls, food challenges, and Mukbang videos. The channel has amassed over 1.6 million subscribers and 72 million views as of 2022.
The Prince Family
The Prince Family is another channel the YouTuber runs with her husband, Damien. As of 2022, the channel has garnered over 8.8 million subscribers and 2 billion views. The dynamic couple has included their children on the channel. Their kids are Nova, DJ, Ayla, and Kyrie.
Raines has showcased her musical talent in several songs with Damien on the channel. Some of the music videos are Now We Up, Playz with my Bae, Run My Scrill, among others.
What is Biannca Prince's height?
The social media influencer is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall, and her weight is 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.
What is Biannca Prince's net worth?
No official site states her exact amount. However, according to Horwax, her net worth is alleged to be $4 million. She primarily earns her income from her social media endeavours.
Biannca Prince is a popular American social media influencer. She is a prolific content creator, with three YouTube channels to her name, some of which she shares with her husband.
