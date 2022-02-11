Biannca Prince’s biography: age, height, birthday, family, net worth

Biannca Raines, famously known as Biannca Prince, is an American-based YouTuber, content creator, social media influencer, and musical artist. Additionally, she is renowned for running three YouTube channels: The Prince Family, D&B Nation, and a self-titled channel.

The YouTuber posing for a photo with a bouquet of red roses. Photo: @x_bianncaraines

Source: Instagram

Raines has made a name in the social media sphere and the music industry, where she is recognised for her music videos, I Miss Her, Sheesh, and Now We Up. Is the YouTuber married? Yes, she is married to a fellow YouTuber, Damien Antwon Prince.

Profile summary

Full name: Biannca Ryann Raines

Biannca Ryann Raines Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 6 March 1997

6 March 1997 Biannca Prince's age: 25 years old (as of 2022)

25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Indiana, United States of America

Indiana, United States of America Current residence: The United States of America

The United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'3"

5'3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Jennifer

Jennifer Father: Charles

Charles Siblings: 5

5 Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Damien Antwon Prince

Damien Antwon Prince Children: 4

4 School: R. Nelson Snider High School

R. Nelson Snider High School Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer, musical artist

YouTuber, social media influencer, musical artist Net worth: $4 million

$4 million YouTube: D&B Nation, Biannca Prince, and The Prince Family

D&B Nation, Biannca Prince, and The Prince Family Instagram: @x_bianncaraines

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Biannca Prince's biography

Where is Biannca, the YouTuber, from? She was born in Indiana, the United States of America, as Biannca Raines. Biannca Prince's parents are Jennifer and Charles Raines.

Does Biannca Prince have sisters? Yes, she does. She has four sisters, Alexis, Christian, Chanelle, Jaqueshia, and a little brother, Ryann Jr.

She attended R. Nelson Snider High School.

Raines posing for a photo. Photo: @x_bianncaraines

Source: Instagram

What race is Biannca Raines?

The YouTuber is an American national of a mixed ethnic background.

When is Biannca Prince's birthday?

The social media sensation was born on 6 March 1997. What is Biannca's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

How old is Biannca Prince?

As of 2022, she is 25 years old.

Rise to stardom

Raines' social media journey began in 2012 when she created a Twitter account. Later in 2016, she and her husband, Damien Prince, started a YouTube channel, D&B Nation.

The Prince Family posing for a photo in matching outfits. Photo: @x_bianncaraines

Source: Instagram

As of 2022, the D&B Nation channel has over 4.1 million subscribers and 296 million views. In addition to that, she has a self-titled YouTube channel in which she often uploads fashion hauls, food challenges, and Mukbang videos. The channel has amassed over 1.6 million subscribers and 72 million views as of 2022.

The Prince Family

The Prince Family is another channel the YouTuber runs with her husband, Damien. As of 2022, the channel has garnered over 8.8 million subscribers and 2 billion views. The dynamic couple has included their children on the channel. Their kids are Nova, DJ, Ayla, and Kyrie.

Raines has showcased her musical talent in several songs with Damien on the channel. Some of the music videos are Now We Up, Playz with my Bae, Run My Scrill, among others.

What is Biannca Prince's height?

The American YouTuber posing for a photo while sitting on a grey couch. Photo: @x_bianncaraines

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall, and her weight is 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

What is Biannca Prince's net worth?

No official site states her exact amount. However, according to Horwax, her net worth is alleged to be $4 million. She primarily earns her income from her social media endeavours.

Biannca Prince is a popular American social media influencer. She is a prolific content creator, with three YouTube channels to her name, some of which she shares with her husband.

READ ALSO: Lizze Broadway's biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng has recently published an article about the biography of Lizze Broadway. Lizze is an American actress best known for appearing on The Rookie and Splitting Up Together TV series.

Where is Lizze Broadway from? The American actress was born in Toledo, Ohio, United States of America. Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal endeavours.

Source: Legit.ng