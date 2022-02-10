Mary Jo Campbell’s biography: who is Kris Jenner’s mother?

Who is Kris Jenner’s mother? Mary Jo Campbell is an American entrepreneur, former teacher and model. She is widely known as the mother of the celebrity Kris Jenner, and Karen Houghton. She first came into the limelight after appearing on the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Celebrity grandmother at her Shannon and Co Children's Boutique in San Diego. Photo: @maryjo_campbell

Source: Instagram

Where does Mary Jo Campbell live? The celebrity currently resides in Los Angeles. What else is known about her? Find out all the details here, including her age, nationality, and personal life.

Mary Jo Campbell's profile summary

Full name : Mary Jo Campbell

: Mary Jo Campbell Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 26 July, 1934

: 26 July, 1934 Age : 87 years (as of February 2022)

: 87 years (as of February 2022) Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : Arkansas, United States

: Arkansas, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, US

: Los Angeles, California, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’4’’

: 5’4’’ Height in centimetres : 163

: 163 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Marital status : Widow

: Widow Children : 2

: 2 Profession : Entrepreneur

: Entrepreneur Net worth: $20 million

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Mary Jo Campbell’s biography

Grandmother pausing in a photo with her grandchild Khloe Kardashian. Photo: @maryjo_campbell

Source: Instagram

Mary Jo was born in Arkansas, United States. Mary Jo Campbell's parents are not known as she has not disclosed her childhood life and family.

She is a mom of two daughters named Kris Jenner and Karen Houghton. She is also a grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary Jo Campbell's grandchildren are Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Nattalie Zettel.

Mary Jo Campbell's great-grandchildren are Dream Kardashian, Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, North, Saint and Chicago West.

What is Mary Jo Campbell's age?

As of February 2022, Kris Jenner's mom's age is 87 years old, she was born on 26 July, 1934. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Mary Jo Campbell's nationality?

The American entrepreneur is an American national.

What is Mary Jo Campbell’s ethnicity?

She is of white ethnicity.

What did Mary Jo Campbell do for a living?

Mary Jo Campbell was an entrepreneur, model and a former teacher. At 15 years, she attended charm school Fashionality where she studied fashion.

She is the co-founder of a clothing boutique named Shannon & Company situated in San Diego. Currently, the clothing store is being managed by her firstborn daughter Kris. Kris took it over when her dad was in hospital after a car accident, and her mom wanted to close the company, but Kris came to its rescue.

Campbell often appears in the episodes of the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

What happened to Kris Jenner's mom?

She was diagnosed with colon and breast cancer, but she successfully conquered both diseases.

Is Mary Jo Campbell still alive?

Yes, she is alive. She is a cancer survivor.

What is Mary Jo Campbell's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the entrepreneur is worth. However, according to Idol Networth, her net worth is alleged to be $20 million.

Is Mary Jo Campbell married?

Great-grandmother holding her great-grandchild. Photo: @maryjo_campbell

Source: Instagram

After graduating from high school, she got married to her first husband at the age of 18. However, the relationship did not work, so they got divorced after two months.

Later, she married Robert True Houghton, an engineer with whom they share two daughters, Kris Jenner and Karen Houghton. Kris Jenner's parents were married for 7 years before they divorced.

She was later married to Harry Shannon. The pair stayed together for 40 years before the sudden death of Harry Shannon, who died in a car crash in 2003.

How tall is Mary Jo Campbell?

The American entrepreneur's height is 5 feet 4 inches, approximately 163 centimetres.

Mary Jo Campbell is an American businesswoman, former teacher and model. She is best known as the mother of Kris Jenner and Karen Houghton. She first came into the limelight after making her appearances in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

READ ALSO: Johanna Leia's biography: age, height, son, partner, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Johanna Leia's biography. She is an American entrepreneur, former model, television personality and social media star. Her fame skyrocketed after she was featured in the reality TV series Bringing up Ballers. In addition, she is also popular as Drake's ex-girlfriend.

The social media star shares two children with former NFL player Aaron Bailey. Read the article to know more about her.

Source: Legit.ng