Corey Gamble's biography: what is known about Kris Jenner’s boyfriend?

The famous media personality Kris Jenner is widely known as the manager of her celebrity daughters - Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie. However, not many know that after the divorce from her former spouse Caitlyn Jenner, she began dating someone else. Who is Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble?

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 10, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Source: Getty Images

A lot of the Kardashian family's fans are wondering - who is Kris Jenner dating? Her new boyfriend has appeared on various episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and here, you have an opportunity to get to know him better.

Profile summary

First name: Corey

Corey Last name: Gamble

Gamble Birthday: November 10

November 10 Year of birth: 1980

1980 Age: 40 years old (as of 2021)

40 years old (as of 2021) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Height in feet and inches: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Height in centimetres: 170cm

170cm Nationality: American

American Occupation: Business executive, talent manager

Business executive, talent manager Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Girlfriend: Kris Jenner (started dating in November 2014)

Who is Corey Gamble?

Corey is a respected and known talent manager and business executive. He is a road manager for SB Projects, an entertainment company which is owned by Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun.

Corey got his education at Morehouse College in Atlanta, where he was a business marketing student. Eventually, he moved to Los Angeles and currently resides with his girlfriend.

He is mostly in the public eye due to his relationship with Kris Jenner and, therefore, his connection to the famous Kardashian family.

Before dating Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble dated Sheree Buchanan, the Atlanta Exes star.

Corey Gamble's age

How old is Corey Gamble? Kris Jenner's boyfriend's age is a subject of public interest.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

The boyfriend of the reality TV icon is 40 years old as of 2021. He was born on November 10, 1980.

Interestingly, he is of the same age as his girlfriend's daughter, Kim Kardashian. He is 25 years younger than Kris, yet they celebrate their birthdays only five days apart in November.

Corey Gamble's net worth

This talent manager has earned a lot of money through his hard work and television appearances.

Today, his net worth is $3.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble: everything about their relationship

When the news of Kris Jenner dating Corey Gamble surfaced, fans of the Kardashian family longed to know how and when the two met.

The couple first crossed paths in August 2014, when they both attended the birthday party of fashion designer Riccardo Tisci in Ibiza. Kanye West, Kris' son in law, was responsible for throwing this party.

At the time, Kris was in the process of divorcing Caitlyn. The two quickly clicked and allegedly made things official by October 2014, when they were seen together on Kim Kardashian's birthday trip to Las Vegas.

In April 2015, they officially posted about their relationship on Instagram, as they went on a double date with Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife, Tish.

Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble still together?

For years, the couple has been in a stable relationship, despite having to deal with occasional breakup rumours. In 2018, there were some talks about their engagement, but Kris did not confirm or deny them.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2019 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Source: Getty Images

The lovebirds have appeared on the Met Gala red carpet multiple times, and they have also been quite outspoken about their romance on Instagram, where they gush over each other.

Corey and the Kardashian family

Kris' boyfriend has appeared on multiple Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes, and he has not always gotten along with his girlfriend's children.

There have been a few conflicts between him and Kendall, with him accusing her of being rude. Additionally, he had a string of disagreements with Kourtney over parenting methods.

However, he has been getting along well with their sister, Kylie, and even posted about their close relationship on Instagram.

Corey Gamble is a less known member of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast, but he is an important one, as he has been dating Kris for many years now.

