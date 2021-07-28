Taylor Olsen's biography: who is the lesser-known Olsen sister?

Taylor Olsen is popular as Mary Kate and Ashley's younger sister. The twins are famous actresses-turned-fashion-designers, known for their acting since infancy before they retired to pursue fashion.

The Olsen twins' younger sister Taylor is a very private person, which is a trait that runs throughout her entire family. What is known about her?

Profile summary

Full name: Courtney Taylor Olsen

Courtney Taylor Olsen Alias : Taylor

: Taylor Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 10 May 1997

10 May 1997 Taylor Olsen's age: 24 (as of 2021)

24 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, CA, US

Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in cm: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 123

123 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Measurements in inches: 34-25-33

34-25-33 Measurements in centimetres: 86-64-84

86-64-84 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Shoe size: 7

7 Father: David

David Mother: McKenzie

McKenzie Siblings: 5

Taylor Olsen's biography

Taylor Olsen's birthday is on 10 May 1997, and she was born in Los Angeles, California, US. As of 2021, she is 24 years old. Most media outlets claim that she was born in 1996, but her mom's tweet suggests otherwise. Further proof can be found in her tagged photos on Instagram.

Courtney is the youngest of the Olsen twins' sisters.

Taylor Olsen's parents are David and McKenzie. David is a real estate developer and has Norwegian roots. McKenzie (born Martha E. Taylor) used to be David's secretary before becoming his second wife.

How many Olsen sisters are there?

Most people know of the twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who were actresses since infancy and retired in their twenties to become fashion designers. Others are also familiar with their sister Elizabeth, the famous WandaVision actress.

Is there a fourth Olsen? Yes, there is, and her name is Taylor. There is a total of four Olsen sisters.

They also have two brothers, namely Trent and Jake. Mary-Kate, Ashley, Elizabeth and Trent were born in their dad's first marriage to Jarnette. Jake and Taylor were born in their dad's second marriage to McKenzie. Trent is the oldest of the siblings, while Jake is the youngest.

It is unknown whether Courtney has a relationship with her famous siblings, as she hasn't talked about them or posted photos with them. However, she has shared a photo of herself with a poster of her sister Elizabeth from The Avengers in the background. Taylor expressed her admiration for her big sister in the caption.

Career

Courtney Olsen has not disclosed what she does for a career. She has been confused with another actor who shares her name, but she is not currently in the acting scene. Her brother Jake has also been misidentified as an actor, but both of the siblings are not actors.

As such, there are no Taylor Olsen's movies and TV shows at the moment.

Is Taylor Olsen dating anyone?

The budding actress has been linked with a guy named Paul, who she is said to have dated since 2016. She used to post some photos with him, but the last picture she shared dates back to 2018. It is not known whether they are lovers at the moment or not.

Body measurements

Taylor Olsen's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm). She weighs about 123 pounds (56 kg). Her measurements are 34-25-33 inches (86-64-84 cm). She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Does Taylor Olsen have Instagram?

The Olsen twins' little sister does have an Instagram account. The famous twins and the rest of the family is known for its high level of privacy, and the question of whether Courtney has an Instagram account is not surprising. However, she only shares rare moments of her life and hasn't disclosed much about herself or her family on her page.

Taylor Olsen is the half-sister of the Olsen sisters. She prefers living her life away from the limelight. That said, she enjoys her friendship with the actress Madison Pettis, musician Luka Kloser and daughter of Polish actress Izabella Scorupco, Julia Scorupco.

