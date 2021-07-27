Britt Nicole’s biography: age, height, husband, kids, net worth

Britt Nicole is undoubtedly among the most popular gospel artists of the modern-day. Besides singing, Britt is also a talented songwriter and is best known for hit singles such as Breakthrough, All This Time, and Gold. The Grammy nominee currently has four studio albums and numerous tracks to her name. So, what is Britt Nicole doing now, and is she still making music?

Singer Britt Nicole speaks onstage during the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-Telecast at Nokia Theatre L.A. Photo: Mark Davis

Source: Getty Images

Who is Britt Nicole? Here is a look at everything you need to know about the talented gospel singer.

Profile summary

Full name: Brittany Nicole Waddell

Brittany Nicole Waddell Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: August 2, 1984

August 2, 1984 Britt Nicole's age: 37 years (as of 2021)

37 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Salisbury, North Carolina

Salisbury, North Carolina Current residence: North Carolina

North Carolina Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 3 inches

5 feet 3 inches Height in centimeters: 160 cm

160 cm Weight in pounds: 114 lbs.

114 lbs. Weight in kilograms: 52 kilograms

52 kilograms Hair color : Blonde

: Blonde Eye color: Brown

Brown Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Joshua Crosby

Joshua Crosby Children: Ella Brave Crosby and Adin Jerusalem Crosby

Ella Brave Crosby and Adin Jerusalem Crosby Brother: Bryne Waddell

Bryne Waddell Profession: Singer, dancer

Singer, dancer Net worth: $4 million

Britt Nicole'ss bio

Here is a look at the singer’s childhood, career, relationship, marriage, children, and other details.

How old is Britt Nicole?

The singer was born on August 2, 1984, making her 37 years old as of 2021. Where is Britt Nicole from? She was born in Salisbury, North Carolina, and grew up alongside her brother Bryne Waddell. Britt says she has always had a calling to the music industry.

She even turned down a scholarship at the renowned Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue a career in music. Besides singing, Nicole is also a talented hip-hop and ballet dancer.

What religion is Britt Nicole?

Singer Britt Nicole performs at The Roxy Theatre on January 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Source: Getty Images

The singer is a devout Christian and began singing at her grandpa’s church, The Truth Temple of Kannapolis, when she was about three years old. She later learned how to play the guitar and piano. By the time she was in her teens, she could compose her own music.

Later, she got involved with the church’s program that used to air on Charlotte TV station WAXN. When she joined South Rowan High School, she quickly joined the school’s advanced choir group. After high school, Nicole joined Duke University, where she became part of the institution’s Brightleaf Music Workshop.

Music career

Nicole has stated that the experiences in her life instilled a sense of spirituality into her and went a long way in defining her musical journey. The singer embraced the contemporary genre of Christian music during the early years of her career.

Her first album, Follow the Call, was independently released in 2003 under her birth name, Brittany Nicole. In 2004, the singer signed a management deal with Vertical Entertainment and a development deal with World Records.

Nicole then released her first self-titled EP in 2004. Two years later, she signed a deal with Sparrow Records. Finally, in 2007, Britt released her debut studio album titled Say It. The album received a five-star rating from the renowned SoulShine Magazine.

Some of the best-known songs from the album Say It include Don’t Worry Now, Set the World on Fire, and You. The album peaked at number 40 on the Billboard Christian Albums list that year. In 2009, Nicole released her second studio album, The Lost Get Found.

The singer’s second studio album was a massive hit and peaked at number one on the Hot Christian Albums list. Some top tracks from the album include Hanging On and Walk on the Water. The singer released her fourth album (the third studio album) in March 2012.

The fourth album is titled Gold and was marketed by Capitol Records. Gold peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot Christian Albums list and included the hit song All This Time.

Britt Nicole's songs

Nicole performs at The Roxy Theatre on January 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Source: Getty Images

Here is a look at some of the best songs by Nicole.

All This Time

Be The Change

Breakthrough

Gold

Look Like Love

Ready Or Not (feat. Lecrae)

The Lost Get Found

The Sun Is Rising

Through Your Eyes

Work Of Art

Is Britt Nicole still making music?

While the singer has not released a new single or album of late, she is still very active in the music industry. She regularly performs her songs in concerts and other events.

Is Britt Nicole married?

The singer got married on July 1, 2012. Britt Nicole's husband is called Joshua Crosby and is a singer and drum teacher. Crosby was born in Canada and met Nicole when he was hired to work as her touring drummer.

Does Britt Nicole have a child?

The singer and her husband have been blessed with two children. Britt Nicole's kids have a two-year age difference. The firstborn, Ella Brave Crosby, was born on July 24, 2013. The second-born, Adin Jerusalem Crosby, was born on February 8, 2015.

How much is Britt Nicole worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Britt Nicole's net worth is currently $4 million.

How tall is Britt Nicole?

The singer is 160 centimeters (1.6 meters) tall and weighs 52 kilograms (114 pounds). Her body measures 31-24-31 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Britt Nicole is undoubtedly one of the most familiar faces in modern-day contemporary gospel music. Despite not releasing music recently, the singer continues to be involved in concerts and tours.

READ ALSO: Penelope Scott’s biography: age, pronouns, genre, songs, career

Legit.ng recently wrote about Penelope Scott, a renowned American singer, and songwriter. To some of her fans, Penelope is known as Honey Morello, a name she used at some point during her music career.

Penelope’s music has, at times , made her the subject of controversy, the most notable being her lyrics directed at Tesla founder Elon Musk. The singer’s interest in music began at a very young age when she took piano lessons as a young kid.

Source: Legit