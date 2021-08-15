Damon Thomas’ biography: where is Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband now?

There are probably very few people who have not heard about Kim Kardashian, a reality show star whose life has been watched by millions of people for many years. Of course, her recent divorce from her third husband, Kanye West, is on everyone’s lips. But do people know about Kim's first husband, Damon Thomas, whom she married 21 years ago?

Songwriter/producer Damon Thomas arrives at the 22nd annual ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Source: Getty Images

Who was Kim Kardashian's first husband? How old is he? Why did he get divorced from Kim Kardashian, and where is he now?

Profile summary

Full name: Damon Thomas

Damon Thomas Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: December 15, 1970

December 15, 1970 Age: 50 (as of 2021)

50 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Calabasas, California, USA

Calabasas, California, USA Current residence: California, USA

California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown School: Clovis High School

Clovis High School Profession: Music producer and rapper

Damon Thomas' bio

Who is Damon Thomas? He is an award-winning music producer and rapper who has worked with lots of famous stars. He is also the first husband of Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian.

Read more to know about his career and marriage with Kim Kardashian.

Damon Thomas' age

Kim Kardashian's first husband was born on the 15th of December, 1970, in Calabasas, California, USA. As of 2021, he is 50 years old.

Education

There is little information about Damon's education. The only thing known is that he attended Clovis High School in Clovis, California, United States.

While studying in college, he used to play football for the Wayne State Wildcats in Nebraska and was even a part of the Buffalo Bills, but his career in the NFL didn’t last long.

When did Damon Thomas and Kim Kardashian get married?

Kim and Damon Thomas got married in 2000. At that time, Kim Kardashian was 19 years old, and Damon was 29. Their marriage didn't last long; within 3 years, in 2003, the couple divorced.

US media personality Kim Kardashian attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Why did Damon and Kim Kardashian get divorced?

According to Kim, Damon was very controlling. Kim revealed:

"Damon told me not to leave the house unless I first told him when and where I was going. If Damon were not home, I was required to call him and ask permission to leave the house. For example, he would not allow me to go to the mall alone, or with friends. He told me that he did not want men to have an opportunity to hit on me".

Kim also revealed that he even physically abused her and pressured her into getting a liposuction.

The music producer denied the claims, saying:

"She can't write or sing or dance, so she does harmful things in order to validate herself in the media. "

Kim Kardashian attends the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Damon Thomas' wife

Although Damon Thomas shares his life moments via his Instagram account, he never posts images with his second half. So there is no information about Damon Thomas' girlfriend or probably his wife.

Career

To most people, Damon Thomas is known as the first husband of Kim Kardashian, but he is not just an ex-husband. He is also an award-winning music producer and rapper.

He works together with another music producer and songwriter Harvey Jay Mason Jr. They began working in 1999 and formed an American R&B/pop production duo called The Underdogs.

The duo quickly broke into the music industry in 2001, when they wrote the single "I Like Them Girls" for an American rapper Tyrese Gibson. From then on, the duo has had successful collaborations with several R&B performers.

Damon Thomas, and Harvey Mason Jr. of Underdog Entertainment. Photo: Rick Diamond

Source: Getty Images

Damon Thomas' musical achievements

In 2007, The Underdogs won the Black Reel Awards for the top-original score in the 2006 show Dreamgirls. Moreover, in 2008 the duo got nominated for Grammy's best-compiled album. It should be mentioned that they competed in this category alongside such famous stars as Beyonce, Anika Noni Rose, Jennifer Hudson, Harvey Mason Jr., Matthew Sullivan, and Randy Spendlove.

In 2012, The Underdogs won the 2012 Black Reel Awards for their song "Living Proof" with Mary J. Blige for an American period drama film, The Help.

12th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Show. Harvey Mason Jr., Damon Thomas and Randy Spendlove, winners of Best Soundtrack for "Dreamgirls". Photo: John Sheare

Source: Getty Images

Where is Damon Thomas now?

According to Damon Thomas' Instagram account @kingdamon_18, where he often posts his pictures, he continues working on new music and recently created a new label called Thomas Krown Record.

Damon Thomas' net worth

The music producer as of 2021 has a net worth of $1 million. He earned this by writing songs and producing famous singers.

Damon Thomas is a music producer and is well known for also being Kim Kardashian's first husband.

Source: Legit